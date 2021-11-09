Seven burglaries take place across Ballyshannon, Bundoran and Mountcharles

Gardaí are investigating a spate of 7 burglaries that took place in south Donegal. The incidents occurred in Bundoran, Ballyshannon and Mountcharles. In all cases, entry was gained using forced entry at the rear of the homes.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are investigating a burglary which took place at St Joseph’s Avenue in Donegal Town on Saturday, November 6 between 7pm and 11.50pm. The back door of the property was forced open and a small sum of cash, jewellery and clothing was taken from the property.

On Thursday, November 4 a house was burgled between 3pm and 9.45pm at Ballure Lane, Ballyshannon. Entry was gained via a rear window to the property which was forced open. A sum of cash and jewellery was taken from the property.

A burglary took place at Stracomer View, Bundoran Sunday, October 31 and Friday, November 5. The back window of the house was forced open and entry gained. The house was ransacked but gardaí say that nothing was taken that gardaí are aware of, as yet.

Another burglary took place at Finner Avenue, Bundoran on Thursday, November 4 between 3pm and 7pm. Entry was gained through an unsecure rear window. The property was entered but nothing was stolen.

Three houses in a cul-de-sac in Glencoagh, Mountcharles were burgled on the evening of Saturday, November 6 between 5pm and 8pm.

Doors and windows were forced open during the course of the burglary. Damage was caused during the course of the forced entry and cash was taken from one of these houses.

Garda Niall Maguire say that the incidents are serious and that often gardaí find people assume it will never happen to them.

"Whether at home or going out turn on some lights. Lock all doors and windows. Use lights around the exterior of your property. Record the details of valuables. Photograph them and take note of serial numbers and don't keep large amount of cash at home," he said.

House security which includes monitor alarms would be recommended and if you are leaving home please make gardaí aware of your departure and return date as they will call to your home on patrol.

Anyone with any information can call gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071 98 58530 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 11.