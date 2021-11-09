Search

Parents and guardians warned of the dangers of quads ahead of Christmas

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging parents not to gift children quad bikes or scramblers for Christmas, a meeting of the Glenties Municipal District today, Tuesday.

The RSA are reminding parents and guardians that there have been a number of accidents with quads in Donegal in recent years with serious injuries for those involved.

For any parents hoping their child gets a quad or scrambler for Christmas, they should be aware these machines require; a licence, PPE, insurance, training for their use and land to use them on.

Parents and guardians are reminded that it is an offence to use a quadbike/scrambler on a public park, beach, dune lands, forest trail and other such areas.

Meanwhile, Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municpal District, Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher said she feels that discussions ought to begin in relation to securing an area for quads. She said that perhaps the issue could be discussed with Coillte. 

"We are not going to solve this problem until we come up with a solution. Talk to people and see," she said.

It was suggested that the legalities relating to such activities may be explored. 

