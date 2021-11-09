A new school chapter for the staff and pupils at Ballyraine NS

There was a sense of excitement and anticipation in the air as pupils from 3rd and 4th class in Ballyraine NS Letterkenny returned to school after the mid-term break.

With the new school extension completed pupils were delighted to move into their bright new spacious classrooms.

The new extension is comprised of two mainstream classrooms, Special Needs classrooms and a school kitchen where pupils can practice their culinary skills. There is an indoor sensory trail for movement breaks and a ‘Quiet Zone’ beside the sensory garden.

Pupils in 3rd class give their new classroom the thumbs up



The school also has a new library which was funded by Children’s Books Ireland with the ‘Robert Dunbar Library Bursary Award’.

School principal Mr Oliver said: “The additional accommodation has been a major boost to pupil and teacher morale during these challenging times.

“It is lovely to see the pupils’ excitement as they settle into their new learning environment.”

The Robert Dunbar Library at Ballyraine National School in Letterkenny



The Board of Management would like to acknowledge the excellent work of design team McCabe Architects, Donegal Town, project supervisor Anita McDermott and McHugh Bros. Builders.

An exciting new chapter lies ahead for staff and pupils in Ballyraine NS.