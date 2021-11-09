Search

09/11/2021

A new school chapter for the staff and pupils at Ballyraine NS

New facilities open at Letterkenny school

Ballyraine NS

4th class pupils pictured in their new classroom at Ballyraine NS

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

There was a sense of excitement and anticipation in the air as pupils from 3rd and 4th class in Ballyraine NS Letterkenny returned to school after the mid-term break.
With the new school extension completed pupils were delighted to move into their bright new spacious classrooms.
The new extension is comprised of two mainstream classrooms, Special Needs classrooms and a school kitchen where pupils can practice their culinary skills. There is an indoor sensory trail for movement breaks and a ‘Quiet Zone’ beside the sensory garden.

Pupils in 3rd class give their new classroom the thumbs up
 
The school also has a new library which was funded by Children’s Books Ireland with the ‘Robert Dunbar Library Bursary Award’.
School principal Mr Oliver said: “The additional accommodation has been a major boost to pupil and teacher morale during these challenging times.
“It is lovely to see the pupils’ excitement as they settle into their new learning environment.”

The Robert Dunbar Library at Ballyraine National School in Letterkenny


The Board of Management would like to acknowledge the excellent work of design team McCabe Architects, Donegal Town, project supervisor Anita McDermott and McHugh Bros. Builders.
An exciting new chapter lies ahead for staff and pupils in Ballyraine NS.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media