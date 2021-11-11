Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, November 11, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Marie O'Donnell, Rann na Feirste, Ranafast

- Thomas Gavigan, Ardara

- Frank Crotty, Belleek, Co Fermanagh

- Suzanna Maria Gallagher, Gortahork / Lanesborough, Co Longford

- John Harkin, Curransport, Gweedore

- Pat McBrearty, 44 Manor View, Long Lane, Letterkenny

- Mary Mc Menamin, Convoy

- Netta Kirkpatrick, Ballintra

- Daire O'Gallachoir, Mountcharles

- Winnifred Kelly, Termon

- Neil McGinley, Falcarragh

- Phyllis McBride, Castlefin

- Francis McFadden, Ray, Rathmullan

- Gemma Doherty, Clonmany

The peaceful death has taken place of Marie O'Donnell (née McCole) Rann na Feirste. Predeceased by her loving husband Patsy Anne and her recently deceased mother Máire. Sadly missed by her daughters Karen and Áine, her sons; Patrick, Hugh and Declan, her father Hughie, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, her son-in-law Tony and all her extended family and friends.

House will be strictly private, please. Funeral Mass will take place Friday November 12 at 11am in St Mary's Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry, followed by burial in Annagry's new graveyard.

Marie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish Webcam and Facebook page.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Thomas Gavigan, Ardara

The death has occurred of Thomas Gavigan, Altnagapple, Ardara. At Letterkenny University Hospital.

Predeceased by father Edward, mother Lizzie, brother John and sister Loretta.

Sadly missed by his brothers Michael, James, Connell, and Anthony. Sisters Mae, Margaret and Jean,

Sister in laws and Brother in laws, nieces, nephews , grand nieces and nephews and god children, relatives, neighbours and Friends.

His remains will repose at Shovlins Funeral Home Sandfield today Thursday from 3pm to 6pm for family, neighbours and friends. Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am to The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara for 11a.m requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery for 11am.

Family flowers only please donations to Diabetes Ireland and cancer care northwest c/o any family member.

Please adhere to current restrictions on Covid-19 and Government Guidelines.



Frank Crotty, Belleek

The death has occurred of Frank Crotty, Rocorn, Corry, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, November 6, peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Teresa and much-loved father of Elizabeth (Colin) Ray, grandchildren Gema, Sian and Harry, great-grandchildren Niamh and Erin, sister Carmel and entire Crotty and Graham families.

Frank's funeral cortège will leave the family home on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek, for 11am requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Suzanna Maria Gallagher, Meenlaragh, Gortahork, and Barnacor, Lanesborough, Longford

The death has occurred of Suzanna Maria Gallagher, Upper Meenlaragh, Gortahork, Donegal, F92 W5P6 and formerly of Lanesborough, Longford.

She will be terribly missed and her vibrant spirit will be cherished by her loving husband Martin, daughter Síofra, Paul, Chris and the McGarrigle family, her parents Manus and Loretta, sister Fiona, brother Alan, brother-in-law Ozgur, nephew and niece Inan and Yagmur, and the extended Gallagher, Harte and Ekici families.

Her remains will be reposing at her home. Wake private to family only, please.

Funeral Mass is Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Friday at 11am followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Family flowers only please. donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

John Harkin, Curransport, Gweedore

The sudden death has taken place of John Harkin of Leac Caite, Curransport, Gweedore.

Survived by his partner Annie, Son John, daughter Ann, a circle of family and friends.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday at 3pm going to his daughter Ann's residence in Meenacladdy for wake. House private to family, friends and neighbours. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of face masks in the wake house.

Funeral arrangements later.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Gallagher Funeral Directors Facebook page. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Pat McBrearty, 44 Manor View, Long Lane, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Pat McBrearty, 44 Manor View, Long Lane, Letterkenny.

Deeply missed by loving wife Yvonne, sons Brian, Adrian and Shane, sisters Hannah McDaid, Oldtown, Rose, England, Maureen, England, Ita Watters, Garten Avenue and brother Frank, Termon, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Caroline, Lorraine and Emer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours. Rest in peace.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Family, close friends and neighbours welcome.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Mary McMenamin, 3 Townparks, Convoy

The death has occurred at University Hospital Letterkenny of Mary McMenamin (née Harkin), 3 Town Parks, Convoy.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph and much loved mother to Jacqueline, Thomas, Kieran, Trevor, and Joseph; cherished sister of Donal, J P, Seamus, Anna, Una, Rose, Geraldine and the late Bridgit; dearly loved grandmother to Sorcha, Naomi, Carina, Joseph, Conor, Tommy, Danny, Callum and Amelia.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, son-in-law William, daughter-in-law Barbara, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Convoy. Interment will take place afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family flowers only.

The house is Strictly Private to family only, please.

Netta Kirkpatrick, Rath, Ballintra

The death has occurred peacefully at Sligo University Hospitalof Netta Kirkpatrick, Rath, Ballintra.

Her remains are reposing at Aras Mhic Shuibne Nursing Home, Mullinasole. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the nursing home is strictly private.

Removal on Thursday to Ballintra Methodist Church for funeral service at 2pm followed by burial in Drumholm Graveyard.

Funeral strictly private to family and friends.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the staff of Aras Mhic Shuibne Nursing Home, c/o any family member or George Irwin Funeral Directors.

Daire O'Gallachoir, Dromore, Mountcharles

The death has occurred peacefully, surrounded by his family at his residence, of Daire O'Gallachoir, Dromore, Mountcharles.

Predeceased by his parents Vincent and Emer, his mother-in-law Mary Rose Boyle. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary, daughters Catherine, Evelyn and Aisling, Stefan Giblin and Paul, his sisters Eithne, Emer Timoney (Raymond), Kathleen Anderson (Keith), brother Uinsean (Kelly), nieces, nephews, father-in-law Paddy Boyle, Fr James A Boyle and the extended Boyle family.



Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 2pm until 10pm for family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from there on Friday, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 12 noon funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Winnifred (Winnie) Kelly, Ballybuninabber, Termon

The death has occurred peacefully in Letterkenny University Hospital of Winnifred (Winnie) Kelly (née Peoples), Ballybuninabber, Termon.



Predeceased by husband Jim (2008) and son Niall (1990), sister Margaret and brothers Tim and John. Devoted mother to sons Daniel, James, Patrick, Martin and Edward. Fondly remember by her daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in the thoughts of her extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday for Mass at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Termon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Columba's Church, Termon Facebook.

Neil McGinley, Drumatinney, Falcarragh

The peaceful death has occurred of Neil McGinley, Drumatinney, Falcarragh.

Survived by his wife Mary, son Danny, daughters Catherine and Anne, grandson Jack, daughter-in-law Maggie, son-in-law Kevin, nieces, nephews, a circle of family and friends.

Funeral from his home on Thursday to St Finian's Church, Falcarragh for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary on Wednesday night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/Falcarragh-parish-Churchwww.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/Falcarragh-parish-Church.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of face masks.

Wake is private to family only.

Phyllis McBride, Carrick, Castlefin

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Phyllis McBride, Carrick, Castlefin.

Beloved wife of the late Cecil and much loved mother to Cyril, Sean, Carol, Ronnie, and Ken, cherished sister of Margaret, Tommy, Mary, James, Danny, Rosaleen and the late Nuala.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Castlefin. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish

House private to family, neighbours and close friends only, please.

Francis McFadden (McGregor) Ray, Rathmullan

The peaceful death has taken place at his home of Francis McFadden (McGregor) Ray, Rathmullan.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Thursday afternoon at 1pm in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Renal Department, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Gemma Doherty, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gemma Doherty, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany and formerly of Woodside, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Cremation will take place on Thursday afternoon in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm.

Family and friends welcome.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.