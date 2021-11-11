Search

11/11/2021

Big-hearted Donegal girl donates hair to Princess Trust while raising money for LauraLynn

The inspirational 10-year-old has raised more than €3,000 to date

Clodagh took her generosity a step further, getting sponsorship for LauraLynn Children's Hospice

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

An inspirational 10-year-old Donegal girl has not only donated her beautiful hair to the Princess Trust, she has also raised more than €3,000 for a very worthy charity.

Clodagh Hannigan from Inver recently donated 12 and a half inches of her hair to The Little Princess Trust to help children with cancer who are experiencing the devastating effects of hair loss.

The kind-hearted 10-year-old decided to take things a step further and raise funds for charity at the same time.

Clodagh's initial target was €250 but her generosity clearly struck a chord. Thanks to the overwhelming kindness of all her supporters, she has raised more than €3,000 to date for the Locks of Love for LauraLynn Children's Hospice.

LauraLynn House is the only hospice in Ireland that provides free care to children with life limiting conditions.
Clodagh would like to thank Jodie from Dolled Up by Sarah, Hair Salon in Inver for giving up her evening to cut her hair. She also thanks all those who supported and encouraged her.

Anyone who would like to donate can still do so via https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11419853_clodagh-hannigan-s-page.html

