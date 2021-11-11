Search

11/11/2021

Taoiseach promises a comprehensive solution for mica homeowners

Fianna Fáil leader discusses mica on Dermot and Dave show

Taoiseach on Mica

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said homeowners affected by mica can expect a comprehensive solution when the government signs off on a mica compensation scheme.

The Fianna Fáil leader was a guest on the ‘Ask me Anything’ section on the Dermot and Dave Show on Today FM on Thursday morning.

The format allows listeners to ask a range of questions on a host of topics and Mr Martin was quizzed on political issues and the ongoing battle against Covid-19. He also offered an insight into his family life, love of sport (he supports Manchester United) and other interests.

During the segment, he was also asked about the mica issue and whether homeowners are going to get the 100% they are looking for

“That phrase ‘100% of’ - it’s a bit more detailed and complex than that,” he said.

“Put it this way to you, when I met with the groups in Donegal there were a whole range of issues that they correctly identified as problematic for them.

“Those are going to be dealt with but also I think, people will see once the Government signs off and makes a decision on this, it will be a very comprehensive solution for people, and will enable them to get their houses rebuilt without the sort of pressures that they are currently experiencing under the existing scheme.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media