Taoiseach promises a comprehensive solution for mica homeowners

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin said homeowners affected by mica can expect a comprehensive solution when the government signs off on a mica compensation scheme.

The Fianna Fáil leader was a guest on the ‘Ask me Anything’ section on the Dermot and Dave Show on Today FM on Thursday morning.

The format allows listeners to ask a range of questions on a host of topics and Mr Martin was quizzed on political issues and the ongoing battle against Covid-19. He also offered an insight into his family life, love of sport (he supports Manchester United) and other interests.

During the segment, he was also asked about the mica issue and whether homeowners are going to get the 100% they are looking for

“That phrase ‘100% of’ - it’s a bit more detailed and complex than that,” he said.

“Put it this way to you, when I met with the groups in Donegal there were a whole range of issues that they correctly identified as problematic for them.

“Those are going to be dealt with but also I think, people will see once the Government signs off and makes a decision on this, it will be a very comprehensive solution for people, and will enable them to get their houses rebuilt without the sort of pressures that they are currently experiencing under the existing scheme.”