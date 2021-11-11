Donegal's Content Llama to create 20 new jobs as part of major investment

Donegal-based data technology company Content Llama has secured an investment of €2.5m which will lead to the creation of up to 20 new jobs over the next year.

Based at the Donegal Enterprise Centre, Lurganboy, Donegal Town, Content Llama say the investment will allow them to grow their team and further expand their global presence.

Content Llama was founded by Karina Kelly and Joleen Looney in 2019 and uses its proprietary Content Configuration Technology platform that automates the collection, configuration and delivery of multi-source product content for e-commerce retailers and in turn connects brands and retailers in a more meaningful way.

As part of the announcement, it is expected that up to 20 new positions will be created in the next 12 months which will include roles in product engineering, customer success and business development.

The Enterprise Ireland backed company currently employs 42 people including 14 full time and two part time staff in Ireland with the remaining employees based in countries such as Ukraine, Portugal, The Netherlands, South Africa and Spain.

Content Llama collaborates with over 3,600 global brands to configure content at scale for well-known clients such as Walmart, Aer Rianta International, and Lifestyle Sports and expect to expand on this in the future as the business continues on its successful growth trajectory. The company will focus on international clients, particularly in the United States from it’s Chicago base as it heads into 2022.

Speaking on the announcement, Karina Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Content Llama said, “We are delighted to be announcing this significant fundraise for Content Llama.

Fundraising over video link was a new experience, and an opportunity Joleen and I embraced with successful results.

“This €2.5 million means we can expedite our global growth in the e-commerce retail space. Our proprietary Content Configuration Technology is simplifying content publishing for retailers the world over. Investment in our technology and people at this stage of the company's development is crucial to Content Llama owning the Content Configuration space.

Karina Kelly and Joleen Looney, Content Llama

“On top of this, we are excited to be creating 20 new roles in the company that will help Content Llama meet its intended goals over the coming years. These jobs will be in important parts of the business such as product engineering, customer success and business development.

“The new roles, coupled with our amazing existing team will further support our mission to change the world of e-commerce content for the better. We are aware of the need for us to be flexible with where people are working from so the majority of these new roles will be 100% remote as it allows us to approach the most talented employees in the job market.”

The funding round was led by Elkstone Partners and The Western Development Commission.

Kate Fullen, Venture Analyst at Elkstone Partners commented, “Elkstone is very proud to be supporting Content Llama in this funding round and to be partnering with Karina and Joleen for the journey ahead.

“Online retailers are crying out for solutions to make selling as frictionless as possible and we’ve witnessed first hand how Content Llama is removing pain points and increasing efficiency for its customers. With a global problem at hand and the global ambition to match it, the future for Content Llama is hugely promising.”

Tomás Ó Síocháin, CEO of the Western Development Commission, commented, “Content Llama are building a company that is delivering best-in-class content to global brands from their base in Donegal. Their success to date is an example of the opportunities for start-ups based in the west in the digital economy. The WDC is delighted to support Karina and Joleen, it’s great to work with a female founder team.”