Movement on Bunbeg footbridge as tenders are evaluated and assessed

Four tenders have been submitted for the design of the Bunbeg footbridge, councillors heard at a meeting of the Glenties Municipal District.

Sinn Féin Councillor John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh asked council officials what progress had been made to date on the footbridge on the river Claddy in Gaoth Dobhair.

He was informed that a meeting has taken place between council officials and road design to discuss the bridge. The evaluation and assessment of the tenders is currently underway.

"We will be in a position to appoint a consultant to take that project through detail and design stage," Donegal County Council Roads engineer, Brendan McFadden said.

The footbridge will be erected across the Claddy river on the R257. Concerns have been raised in relation to the safety of pedestrians on the bridge.

The proposed footbridge is within an SAC and the Roads Service appointed an ecologist to carry out a survey in the vicinity of the existing structure. A number of freshwater pearl mussels were found in proximity to the project.