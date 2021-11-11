Donegal initiative celebrated at Léargas inaugural Innovative Learning Awards

Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada on Árainn Mhór is amongst the winners at this year’s Léargas Innovative Learning Awards (LILAS) which celebrate the most creative and inspiring communities, organisations, and teachers at the forefront of teaching and learning across Ireland.

This year’s awards - managed by Léargas - celebrate the winning projects in three different but interlinked European exchange and learning initiatives: the European Language Label; the new European Innovative Teaching Award and the eTwinning National Quality Label.

Speaking at the awards, Minister Simon Harris said: “Creativity like this should be celebrated at any time but becomes even more important during blended and remote learning - as we’ve all recently experienced. I’m proud to congratulate all the winners at this year’s awards, besides being collaborative, innovative and fun, your projects support European and national strategy in education. We in the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science join all in Léargas to congratulate you on the inspiring work that you have done.”

‘Multilingual Book’, run by Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, were winners in the eTwinning National Quality Label category.

The eTwinning National Quality Label is an award presented to teachers with eTwinning projects that have reached a high level of quality in Ireland. The award recognises projects that are original, use a variety of teaching methods, and put pupils at the centre of their work.

Ciara Gibbons, eTwinning Coordinator at Léargas said: “The Léargas Innovative Learning Awards recognise and celebrate the creativity and imagination of teachers and school across Ireland. Each one rewards inventiveness in teaching and learning, whether in the area of languages, of innovation, or of digital transition.”

Further information is available at https://www.leargas.ie/event/ leargas-innovative-learning- awards-2021/