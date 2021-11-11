Search

11/11/2021

Donegal initiative celebrated at Léargas inaugural Innovative Learning Awards

Donegal initiative celebrated at Léargas inaugural Innovative Learning Awards

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada on Árainn Mhór is amongst the winners at this year’s Léargas Innovative Learning Awards (LILAS) which celebrate the most creative and inspiring communities, organisations, and teachers at the forefront of teaching and learning across Ireland.

This year’s awards - managed by Léargas  - celebrate the winning projects in three different but interlinked European exchange and learning initiatives: the European Language Label; the new European Innovative Teaching Award and the eTwinning National Quality Label.

Speaking at the awards, Minister Simon Harris said: “Creativity like this should be celebrated at any time but becomes even more important during blended and remote learning - as we’ve all recently experienced. I’m proud to congratulate all the winners at this year’s awards, besides being collaborative, innovative and fun, your projects support European and national strategy in education.  We in the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science join all in Léargas to congratulate you on the inspiring work that you have done.”

‘Multilingual Book’, run by Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, were winners in the eTwinning National Quality Label category.

The eTwinning National Quality Label is an award presented to teachers with eTwinning projects that have reached a high level of quality in Ireland. The award recognises projects that are original, use a variety of teaching methods, and put pupils at the centre of their work.

Ciara Gibbons, eTwinning Coordinator at Léargas said: “The Léargas Innovative Learning Awards recognise and celebrate the creativity and imagination of teachers and school across Ireland. Each one rewards inventiveness in teaching and learning, whether in the area of languages, of innovation, or of digital transition.”

Further information is available at https://www.leargas.ie/event/ leargas-innovative-learning- awards-2021/

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media