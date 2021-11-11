Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, November 11, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Docherty, Apartment 2, Quiet Moment, 96 Main Street, Letterkenny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Kay McGlynn (Ballymacool, Letterkenny) brothers James and Tommy Friel (Letterkenny), in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Pat’s remains will repose at his Apartment from 12 noon to 9pm tomorrow, Friday, November 12. Family and friends welcome. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Saturday, November 13, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterward in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Kathleen McBride, Termon

The death has occurred of Kathleen McBride, Golddrum, Termon. Sadly missed by her husband Noel and daughters Melissa, Natasha and Emma.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny, Thursday, November 11, to her home in Termon. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 13, at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

During wake, funeral and Cremation please adhere to HSE and government guidelines.

Sheila Smyth, Derry and Lifford

The death has occurred of Sheila Smyth (née Mc Cormack), 5 The Hawthorns, Derry City, Derry and formerly of Sixty Acres, Ballindrait, Lifford. November 10 2021, at Edgewater Nursing Home, Newbuildings

Beloved wife of the late Brendan, much loved mother of Ryan, mother-in-law of Angela, dearly loved grandmother of Eli and Jonah and sister of the late Margaret, Noreen, Gracie, Rosaleen, Conal, John and Hughie.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday (November 13) at 10.25am. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Pennyburn at 11am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and family circle.

In accordance with current restrictions the house is private to family only please.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn

Marie O'Donnell, Rann na Feirste

The peaceful death has taken place of Marie O'Donnell (née McCole) Rann na Feirste. Predeceased by her loving husband Patsy Anne and her recently deceased mother Máire. Sadly missed by her daughters Karen and Áine, her sons; Patrick, Hugh and Declan, her father Hughie, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, her son-in-law Tony and all her extended family and friends.

House will be strictly private, please. Funeral Mass will take place Friday November 12 at 11am in St Mary's Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry, followed by burial in Annagry's new graveyard.

Marie's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Annagry Parish Webcam and Facebook page.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Thomas Gavigan, Ardara

The death has occurred of Thomas Gavigan, Altnagapple, Ardara. At Letterkenny University Hospital.

Predeceased by father Edward, mother Lizzie, brother John and sister Loretta.

Sadly missed by his brothers Michael, James, Connell, and Anthony. Sisters Mae, Margaret and Jean,

Sister in laws and Brother in laws, nieces, nephews , grand nieces and nephews and god children, relatives, neighbours and Friends.

His remains will repose at Shovlins Funeral Home Sandfield today Thursday from 3pm to 6pm for family, neighbours and friends. Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am to The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara for 11a.m requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery for 11am.

Family flowers only please donations to Diabetes Ireland and cancer care northwest c/o any family member.

Please adhere to current restrictions on Covid-19 and Government Guidelines.



Frank Crotty, Belleek

The death has occurred of Frank Crotty, Rocorn, Corry, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, November 6, peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Teresa and much-loved father of Elizabeth (Colin) Ray, grandchildren Gema, Sian and Harry, great-grandchildren Niamh and Erin, sister Carmel and entire Crotty and Graham families.

Frank's funeral cortège will leave the family home on Saturday morning at 10.15am to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek, for 11am requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Suzanna Maria Gallagher, Meenlaragh, Gortahork, and Barnacor, Lanesborough, Longford

The death has occurred of Suzanna Maria Gallagher, Upper Meenlaragh, Gortahork, Donegal, F92 W5P6 and formerly of Lanesborough, Longford.

She will be terribly missed and her vibrant spirit will be cherished by her loving husband Martin, daughter Síofra, Paul, Chris and the McGarrigle family, her parents Manus and Loretta, sister Fiona, brother Alan, brother-in-law Ozgur, nephew and niece Inan and Yagmur, and the extended Gallagher, Harte and Ekici families.

Her remains will be reposing at her home. Wake private to family only, please.

Funeral Mass is Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Friday at 11am followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Family flowers only please. donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

John Harkin, Curransport, Gweedore

The sudden death has taken place of John Harkin of Leac Caite, Curransport, Gweedore.

Survived by his partner Annie, Son John, daughter Ann, a circle of family and friends.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday at 3pm going to his daughter Ann's residence in Meenacladdy for wake. House private to family, friends and neighbours. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of face masks in the wake house.

Funeral arrangements later.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Gallagher Funeral Directors Facebook page. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Pat McBrearty, 44 Manor View, Long Lane, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Pat McBrearty, 44 Manor View, Long Lane, Letterkenny.

Deeply missed by loving wife Yvonne, sons Brian, Adrian and Shane, sisters Hannah McDaid, Oldtown, Rose, England, Maureen, England, Ita Watters, Garten Avenue and brother Frank, Termon, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Caroline, Lorraine and Emer, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours. Rest in peace.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Family, close friends and neighbours welcome.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Mary McMenamin, 3 Townparks, Convoy

The death has occurred at University Hospital Letterkenny of Mary McMenamin (née Harkin), 3 Town Parks, Convoy.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph and much loved mother to Jacqueline, Thomas, Kieran, Trevor, and Joseph; cherished sister of Donal, J P, Seamus, Anna, Una, Rose, Geraldine and the late Bridgit; dearly loved grandmother to Sorcha, Naomi, Carina, Joseph, Conor, Tommy, Danny, Callum and Amelia.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, son-in-law William, daughter-in-law Barbara, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Convoy. Interment will take place afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family flowers only.

The house is Strictly Private to family only, please.

Daire O'Gallachoir, Dromore, Mountcharles

The death has occurred peacefully, surrounded by his family at his residence, of Daire O'Gallachoir, Dromore, Mountcharles.

Predeceased by his parents Vincent and Emer, his mother-in-law Mary Rose Boyle. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary, daughters Catherine, Evelyn and Aisling, Stefan Giblin and Paul, his sisters Eithne, Emer Timoney (Raymond), Kathleen Anderson (Keith), brother Uinsean (Kelly), nieces, nephews, father-in-law Paddy Boyle, Fr James A Boyle and the extended Boyle family.



Reposing at his residence on Thursday until 10pm for family, friends and neighbours.

Removal from there on Friday, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles for 12 noon funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.