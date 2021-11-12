Dr Denis McCauley thinks working from home will prove beneficial

A senior Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) doctor said he thinks advise from NPHET which advises people to work from home, as much as possible, will be beneficial.

A 14-year-old has died after testing positive for Covid-19, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has reported.

The case is recorded in the latest coronavirus deaths report for the week to 9 November last. The teenager is the youngest person to die in Ireland with the disease.

Earlier, Health Service Executive Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry warned that the whole healthcare system is under huge pressure.

It followed the reporting of 3,680 new cases of Covid-19 by the Department of Health.

The number of people in hospital who have tested positive for the disease is 543, down eight since yesterday. Of these, 97 are receiving treatment in intensive care, an increase of eight overnight.

Northern Ireland reported 1,462 new coronavirus infections and six more deaths.

Speaking on RTÉ's Six One, Dr Henry said it was not just about hospitals feeling the strain but "the whole healthcare system, from testing and tracing to GPs - they are all under huge pressure."

While the conversion rate from cases to hospitalisations was much lower than in January due to vaccination, "nevertheless, as cases go up, that will mean more people coming into hospital and needing beds and some will end up in ICU".