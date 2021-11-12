Search

12/11/2021

Concern mounts as wild birds confirmed with Avian Influenza in Donegal

Concern as wild birds confirmed with Avian Influenza in Donegal

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Minister of State has described the confirmation of Avian Influenza in brids across the country as 'very concerning.'

Yesterday evening, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine confirmed that wild birds, including both mute swans, whooper swans and wild geese in Donegal have the highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1. 

A number of different birds across the country were confirmed with the condition yesterday.

A white-tailed sea eagle also tested positive near Tarbert, County Kerry.

The detections were made as part of the Department’s wild bird Avian Influenza (AI) surveillance programme.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD said: “It is very unfortunate that this case has been detected in such a rare bird, but I would like to commend the work of my Department’s wild bird AI Surveillance programme. It is important that we remain vigilant, and I would also urge that flock owners should also be watchful. We should do everything that we can to ensure that potentially-infected wild birds do not have contact with domestic flocks.”

Minister of State for Heritage at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan TD, said:
“These confirmations of Avian Influenza are very concerning. There is the immediate issue of the direct impacts on birds generally, and also, of course, there may be issues arising that impact on birds of conservation concern, including those being re-introduced to the wild under projects such as the flagship White-Tailed Sea Eagle Re-Introduction Project. The NPWS will continue to support Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine colleagues in monitoring and addressing this evolving situation. In the meantime, I would ask members of the public not to handle any dead birds. Instead, they should contact local Department of Agriculture or NPWS offices.”

Local News

