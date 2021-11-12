Letterkenny University Hospital third most overcrowded nationally this morning - INMO

Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) was the third most overcrowded hospital in the country this morning, with 40 admitted patients awaiting beds, according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).
Ten people were on Emergency Department trolleys.
Latest INMO figures show there were 347 people waiting for beds at hospitals across the country this morning. There were 58 people waiting on beds at University Hospital Limerick whilst 48 people awaited beds at Cork University Hospital.
