Praise for Moville residents as Donegal seaside town claims first ever bronze Tidy Towns medal

Residents in Moville were left celebrating after the Inishowen town claimed its first ever bronze medal in the national Tidy Towns competition.

Moville Tidy Towns chairperson, Marion McDonald said the local group was "ecstatic" when they heard the results.

Marion thanked a number of people for enabling the town to win a medal.

She said: "Councillor Martin Farren was always at the end of the phone for help and advice; Dermot Harkin who ran a sponsored marathon in aid of the Tidy Towns which helped towards the installation of two new benches on the Green and also raised awareness of the work done by Tidy Town volunteers; Boyce Paints for providing paint to allow the wooden summer seats and the bollards to be painted; to the FÁS workers who helped with the painting and doing edging work on the Green; the Cosy Cottage for the refreshments after every cleanup, John and Seamus from the Roads Section of Donegal County Council for the way they looked after the Green; Colm Harkin and his family for looking after the litter bin added along the shore especially for coffee cups and emptying it daily; all the businesses who helped out in any way, John Logue and Kieran and Maria McHugh for looking after the pollinator plants on the Green and the planters in the town; the many people who turned out in great numbers for the Spring Clean, especially all the youngsters and the Greencastle Cliff Rescue volunteers who always help out on the day; to every resident and visitor who helped in any way to keep Moville tidy and looking well; and a particular thank you to the volunteer team who go out along with myself to do a clean up every Saturday morning including Sadie Quigg, Elizabeth Hunter, Marian Hall, Mary Collins, Ernie Grey, Aoife Gillen and Lawrence McGonagle, along with anyone else who has helped out with the weekly litter picking.

"It was disappointing to not have had a dedicated TUS worker to also help with the Tidy Town effort. All of this wouldn’t have been possible but for a very hardworking and willing committee.

"Thank you again to everyone who helped in any way. To anyone who would like to help out next year, we’re going for gold!