Housing Minister urged to apologise to Donegal's mica homeowners for comments by Department officials

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has been urged to apologise for comments made by department official
The Minister for Housing, Darragh O'Brien has been urged to issue an immediate apologise to Donegal's mica campaigners on behalf of his Department officials after it emerged that a Principal Officer within the Department said in an email that campaigners "just want to cause a scene".
The email written by the Department official was sent to mica campaigners in error and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said that the email is an example of the disregard that the Government and officials have shown towards the 100% Mica Redress campaign since the start.
Deputy Doherty said: "These comments are despicable. It is unacceptable that Department officials are communicating with each other in this fashion, showing utter contempt and disregard for the plight of the Mica campaigners.
"These campaigners have shown nothing but courage since the start. They have been caused to undertake a national campaign in the midst of the most unimaginable hardship with their homes literally crumbling around them.
"The Government have delayed, dithered and dallied with the redress scheme despite calls for them to commit and implement the 100% redress scheme which they supported earlier this year on the back of the Sinn Féin motion in the Dáil.
"The drawn out nature of the entire process, coupled with comments such as these, is evidence of the disregard that the Government and Department officials have shown towards the Mica campaign since the start.
"I, along with my colleague Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD, are calling on Minister O'Brien to apologise on behalf of his Department for these comments which are hurtful and insulting. Better again, following his apology he should stop the delay and introduce the 100% redress scheme immediately."
