Search

14/11/2021

Housing Minister urged to apologise to Donegal's mica homeowners for comments by Department officials

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty brands comments as "despicable"

Minister Darragh O'Brien

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has been urged to apologise for comments made by department official

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Minister for Housing, Darragh O'Brien has been urged to issue an immediate apologise to Donegal's mica campaigners on behalf of his Department officials after it emerged that a Principal Officer within the Department said in an email that campaigners "just want to cause a scene".

The email written by the Department official was sent to mica campaigners in error and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said that the email is an example of the disregard that the Government and officials have shown towards the 100% Mica Redress campaign since the start.

Deputy Doherty said: "These comments are despicable. It is unacceptable that Department officials are communicating with each other in this fashion, showing utter contempt and disregard for the plight of the Mica campaigners.

"These campaigners have shown nothing but courage since the start. They have been caused to undertake a national campaign in the midst of the most unimaginable hardship with their homes literally crumbling around them.

"The Government have delayed, dithered and dallied with the redress scheme despite calls for them to commit and implement the 100% redress scheme which they supported earlier this year on the back of the Sinn Féin motion in the Dáil.

"The drawn out nature of the entire process, coupled with comments such as these, is evidence of the disregard that the Government and Department officials have shown towards the Mica campaign since the start.

"I, along with my colleague Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD, are calling on Minister O'Brien to apologise on behalf of his Department for these comments which are hurtful and insulting. Better again, following his apology he should stop the delay and introduce the 100% redress scheme immediately."

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media