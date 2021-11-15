Search

15/11/2021

Cabinet Covid meeting as cases increase

Spike in Covid cases

The Taoiseach has said 'nothing can be ruled out' as the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 meet this evening to consider what steps should be taken to stem the spike in Covid-19 infections in Ireland.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was "extremely concerned" with the latest data which shows an increase in cases across the island.  

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 has been charged with making a recommendation on what action should be taken to reverse the increase in Covid-19 infections, ahead of a full Cabinet meeting tomorrow, according to RTÉ.ie.

The Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid said there had been an "extreme level of sickness" in intensive care units.

It is expected the committee will consider actions such as encouraging people to work from home, expanding the vaccine booster campaign, and a wider deployment of antigen testing.

Increasing the use of Digital Covid Certs to places such as gyms, and track-and-trace are also due to be discussed.

