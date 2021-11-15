Cabinet Covid meeting as cases increase

The Taoiseach has said 'nothing can be ruled out' as the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 meet this evening to consider what steps should be taken to stem the spike in Covid-19 infections in Ireland.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was "extremely concerned" with the latest data which shows an increase in cases across the island.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 has been charged with making a recommendation on what action should be taken to reverse the increase in Covid-19 infections, ahead of a full Cabinet meeting tomorrow, according to RTÉ.ie.

The Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid said there had been an "extreme level of sickness" in intensive care units.

556 #covid19 patients in hospital,250 receiving enhanced respiratory supports & 95 in ICU. The virus is now prolific in most communities & nobody wants to be the next hospitalised case. An immediate reduction by all of us of risk activities is needed to turn this around.@HSELive November 13, 2021

It is expected the committee will consider actions such as encouraging people to work from home, expanding the vaccine booster campaign, and a wider deployment of antigen testing.

Increasing the use of Digital Covid Certs to places such as gyms, and track-and-trace are also due to be discussed.