Donegal woman fundraising for West African orphanage

A big-hearted Inishowen woman is planning to return to an orphanage in West Africa, where she first volunteered in February 2020, thanks to the generosity of her local community.

Lauren Toye, from Quigley's Point, is currently fundraising for Becky's Orphanage in the village of Senya Beraku in Ghana in West Africa, home to 60 children.

Lauren said during the two weeks she spent with Becky's Foundation in 2020, she fell in love with every aspect of Ghana and the village of Senya Beraku in particular.

Lauren explained: “The Ghanaian people are much like the Irish, very welcoming, friendly and always willing to do anything they can to help one another. I have made many friendships out there that I will cherish and carry with me for the rest of my life.

“Although the majority of people in Senya are very happy with the life they have, opportunities are very limited. As you can imagine, for an orphanage homing 60 children at any one time, these opportunities are even harder to reach for every child.

“Why am I fundraising for the children in Becky's Orphanage? Well, like other children all over the world, these kids need things too. They need to be fed. They need water. They get sick. They need education. And, they need to be children too, so a treat here and there is always nice.

“Aside from the day-to-day care of the children, there are also long-term expenses that need to be saved for too.

“At the moment, the bedrooms have a bad problem with bedbugs, so, I want to be able to eradicate the problem by removing everything old and replacing it with new, clean furniture.

“This will give the kids ease to sleep at night, not to mention, the improvement of sanitary conditions. I would also like to replace the windows and doors and install new mosquito nets on all of the windows and doors at the home.”

Becky's Orphanage also requires a security fence around its perimeter and large, outdoor lights, to repel creatures.

Lauren added: “Becky's Orphanage also needs an adequate kitchen installed, with proper equipment, so food does not have to be prepared outside. The actual building is also in need of some touching up and painting. The list goes on.”

Another pressing issue for Lauren is the fact that education is essential for the children at Becky's Orphanage.

“The world is constantly moving on and that progress does not stop at the borders of Ghana,” said Lauren. “Education is essential. We want them to do the best they can in life.

“With this comes advancement in the education system, in terms of technology, which is taking over. We have no computers, tablets or iPads at the moment. Eventually, we would love to be able to see a computer and a projector system installed, so the kids have access to this for their homework.”

Lauren said she could chat for ages about what was needed at Becky's Orphanage. However, she also reflected on what she has been able to achieve in the past two years.

“We were able to buy a chest freezer, which allows food to be bought in bulk and stored so that it does not spoil. As well as that, we got: 30 new uniforms and drying lines for the kids' clothes.

“We also fixed the school bus and the sewage system, as well as investing in a sheep breeding programme and installing new ceiling fans in all of the bedrooms.

“Thanks to the donations and fundraising from a few different people, we were able to build outside washrooms for the kids to shower. At the moment, they wash outside in the open, where anyone can watch if they wanted. These should be completed in the next few months.”

In an exciting new development, Lauren spoke about her growing friendship with Joshua Kojo Ampah, from the Ghanaian music duo Keche.

She explained: “Keche are the most famous artists in Ghana and have been around for the last 15 years. I reached out to Joshua a few months ago on Instagram and we began to talk frequently, about everything and anything.

“Not knowing how famous this man was, I was shocked when my friends in Ghana told me. I couldn’t believe that this man would take time out of his day to discuss plans with me.

“From this conversation, a few weeks ago, Joshua and myself were able to organise a surprise party for the children and staff of Becky’s Orphanage. It wasn’t easy from so far away but, with the help of Seth and Sarah on the ground, we pulled it off.

“We had lots of food, juice, ice-cream, a DJ and speakers and, for the surprise, Joshua travelled and preformed some songs for the children and took the time to speak to them all.

“I was on video call all day, seeing the excitement and happiness in their wee eyes when they realised Joshua from Keche came to see them. That’s what makes all of this work worth while.

“On March 25 and 26, 2022, we are organising a large festival in Senya Beraku featuring some of the biggest performers in Ghana, not to mention football players, actors, political leaders and many many more. It is sure to be a big event. We will also have local food stalls, dress makers, bead makers, crafters and much much more. The chief officer of the police in Accra (Ghana’s capital) has also come on board.”

Lauren feels the festival will benefit the children in Becky's Orphanage.

“It will do great things for whole town of Senya Beraku,” she said “boosting income for many shops, taxi drivers, guest houses and promoting tourism in this beautiful town. This is so exciting for everyone involved.

“From now until March, when I return to Ghana, I will be concentrating on fundraising for all these things that the children need urgently.

“I also want to be able to put some money to the side for treating the children to a day or two out. You know, they are still children at the end of the day and, as great as it is being able to get them all these things that we take for granted, it is nice to be able to see them making fun memories, like taking them to the swimming pool or to the zoo, things that we would not think would be a big day out here, to the children in the orphanage, it is everything.

“I have a few raffles, a fortune telling night and collections arranged from now until Christmas, thanks to the help of great people helping me. I would really love to see successful businesses around the north-west agreeing to sponsor each child. They would receive a photo and information about their particular sponsored child, regular updates and even letters. The

sponsorship would go towards education, clothes and medical expenses if needed. €50 is worth 300 Ghanaian Cedi. This would go a long way in taking care of a child when it comes to the above mentioned needs.

“I would appreciate any help at all to help achieve these goals. Nothing is too small, a little goes a long way in Ghana and it could even go as far as saving a child's. You can see exactly where your donations are being spent by following my fundraising pages on Instagram and Facebook: Becky's Hope Ireland. Every penny that is donated goes directly to the children and projects in Ghana. Thanks in advance for any help and support, it is appreciated from Ireland to Ghana,

more than you will ever know,” said Lauren.

Donations can be made here.