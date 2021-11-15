Donegal's Spraoi agus Spórt shortlisted for multiple national awards

Carndonagh-based Spraoi agus Spórt have been shortlisted for a total of ‘five’ prestigious national awards in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the local community during 2021.

As well as being shortlisted for the fourth year in a row for the highly coveted ‘Irish Social Enterprise of the Year’ title at the Charity Impact Awards 2021 (which Spraoi agus Spórt won in 2018 & 2019) they are also in the frame for a Good Governance Award 2021.

The Inishowen-based social enterprise are also in the running for three top accolades at the All Ireland Community & Council Awards 2021 – with their Project Cineál grocery & prescriptions delivery service up for two awards (‘Best Community-Based Initiative’ & ‘Best Business Working with the Community’) and their Alternative Respite Programme for families of children & teenagers with a disability and/or autism shortlisted for the ‘Best Disability Access & Inclusion’ award.

Co-founder and CEO of Spraoi agus Spórt Helen Nolan said: “We’re thrilled and honoured to be shortlisted for so many national awards from charities representing the community & voluntary sector throughout Ireland.

“Being nominated for five national awards is also important recognition of the fantastic team at Spraoi agus Spórt and the hard work they do every day.

“With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic affecting all of us in 2021 it has been a difficult and uncertain year for so many charities, community & voluntary organisations and social enterprises the length and breadth of our country.

“However, at Spraoi agus Spórt we believe we have risen to this challenge and have continued providing vital services for children, teenagers and families throughout Inishowen.

“During the pandemic we delivered wide-ranging supports to our local community – including hundreds of calls taken through our Project Cineál grocery & prescriptions delivery service for older people; hundreds of parcels delivered through the Inishowen Food Bank; thousands of hours of alternative respite for families of children & teenagers with a disability and/or autism, and the continuing production of visors for local frontline workers at our state-of-the-art FabLab facility.”

Helen added: “During 2021, we also provided hugely successful Zoom classes and activities for mothers, children & young people whose lives were being turned upside down by the coronavirus crisis. These included our popular Mums & Babies online programme which saw participants joining us from as far away as Toronto & Texas, and a host of other online activities aimed at educating and entertaining children & young people in a creative way – which helped so many parents in terms of respite and their child’s mental health and wellbeing.

“We have just completed the refurbishment of the buildings formerly known as “Action Inishowen” in Millbrae, these buildings are home to a state-of-the-art Co-Working Hub, with own office space, gigabit broadband, kitchen facilities. We also have a dedicated counselling room on site too.”

Helen concluded: “But none of this would be possible without the amazing local businesses, donors and volunteers who have supported us now for over ten years – and being shortlisted for these wonderful national awards is just as much for them as it is for the Spraoi agus Spórt team!”

The winners of the Good Governance Awards 2021 (developed by Carmichael), the All Ireland Community & Council Awards 2021 (presented by IPB insurance & LAMA) and the Charity Impact Awards 2021 (presented by The Wheel – the national association of charities, community & voluntary organisations and social enterprises in Ireland) will be revealed at gala events in Dublin on 18 November, 27 November and 7 December 2021 respectively.

For further information on the wide-ranging activities and services available at Spraoi agus Spórt find us on Facebook, visit www.spraoiagussport.ie or telephone 0749373303 / 0868420203.