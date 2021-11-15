Ireland's first hangover research seminar to be held at the LYIT

Ireland’s first Alcohol Hangover Research Seminar will take place in LYIT, at 1.30pm, this Friday, November 19.

The event will bring together a panel of international experts to explore the behavioural, physiological, and psychological effects arising from an alcohol related hangover including the renowned Dr Joris Verster who is founder of the Alcohol Hangover Research Group.

Verster is regularly covered by international media and he is a scientific advisor for many industry and government organisations. He is co-author of 266 articles and book chapters and is included on the Elsevier/Stanford University listings of top 2% most influential researchers across all science disciplines. Verster currently holds positions at both Utrecht University, Netherlands (Associate Professor) and Swinburne University, Australia (Adjunct Professor).

In addition, a series of engagements regarding future research collaborations between LYIT researchers and visiting researchers including Dr Joris Verster, Dr Ann-Kathrin Stock (TU Dresden) and Dr Gillian Bruce (University of the West of Scotland) will be held prior to the seminar.

Dr Lydia Devenney, a postdoctoral researcher at LYIT, who is hosting the event, highlighted that the event will offer strong insights into the implications of an alcohol-induced hangover from a number of perspectives.

“The health and safety risks of a hangover are substantial and far reaching, yet the area of hangover research isn’t as developed as many other areas of health research. Research in the area of alcohol tends to focus more on dependency than the effects of a hangover and a relatively small volume of research has been dedicated to understanding its biological, psychological and physiological consequences”

“I am delighted to welcome the team of international scientists to LYIT for this in person event and I believe that this collaboration will offer a unique opportunity to explore research findings and map out future research directions for better understanding of alcohol related hangovers.”

“The seminar will be held in-person and we would welcome all attendees with an interest in this particular area of research.”

Registration for the LYIT Alcohol Hangover Seminar can be made at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ alcohol-hangover-research- seminar-ireland-tickets- 207813685327