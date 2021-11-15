Two arrested in relation to drug seizure in Buncrana

FILE PHOTO
Members of the Buncrana District Drugs Unit seized cocaine and cannabis over the weekend with an estimated street value of €1700. Two men were arrested as part of the operation.
Gardaí in Inishowen continue to disrupt drug dealing networks in the region as part of the national anti-drugs strategy #OperationTara. The focus of which is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
Gardaí have seized €150,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants & cannabis herb under #OperationTara following the search of a house in Carrickmacross on Mon Oct 25, 2021.— Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 26, 2021
A man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene.He is currently detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station. pic.twitter.com/SVmVJNCtsq
Gardaí say they have had great success in the disruption drug networks, recently, and credit members of the public who share information with them.
If you have information in relation to drug related activity in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact us on:
Garda confidential line 1800-666-111
Buncrana Garda Station (074)-9320540
Milford Garda station (074)-9153060
Letterkenny Garda Station (074)-9167100
Ballyshannon Garda Station (071)-9858530
