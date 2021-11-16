Garda warns that burglary rates are on the rise again

Garda Sean Sweeney said that burglary rates are on the rise again as nights get darker sooner in the run-up to Christmas. Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating a number of burglaries in the Letterkenny area.

“Burglary rates are on the rise again with the longer dark evenings. It is important to be alert for your own sake and others in the community particularly the more vulnerable,” Garda Sweeney said.

The first incident took place at the Tennis Club on the High road at 3am on Saturday, November 13. A window to the side of the entrance door was smashed and entry was gained. Damage was caused to an internal door. Nothing was stolen during the course of the incident. The two youths spent 10 minutes inside the building. Garda Sweeney said that the youths had their faces covered. Additional CCTV will also be examined in the surrounding areas.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone, particularly taxi drivers who may have been on the Port Road or the High Road between 2.45am and 3.15am and who may have captured these youths on dash cam footage to contact them in Letterkenny.

Meanwhile, gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to a burglary in Gleann Rua which occurred on Saturday, November 13 shortly after 9pm.

Attempt was made to gain entry and during the course of the incident a window frame was damaged and a window shattered.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area to contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Anyone with any information in relation to either incident can call gardaí in Letterkenny at 074 91 67 100. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.