Window of a house smashed with a brick at night in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident where a brick was thrown through a window of a house at night on Gartan Avenue, in the town.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 10 between 9pm and 10pm.
The brick shattered a pane of glass. Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the incident. If you witnessed the incident or was in the area, please call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.
