Jeep which was taken from Letterkenny premises found burnt out hours later

A red landrover jeep which was taken from a business premises on the Neil T Blayney road was later discovered burnt out and completely destroyed at Fern Hill, Letterkenny.

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are investigating the incident.

The jeep which carried the registration 04 W 421 was taken on Friday last shortly before 3.40am. It is believed the jeep travelled in the direction of the Paddy Harte Road. It was later discovered, on the same date, at 7.10pm at Fernhill, Letterkenny, completely destroyed.

Gardai are appealing to anybody with any relevant information to contact them in Letterkenny. They are also appealing to anybody who was in the area of the Neil T Blaney Road or Paddy Harte Road around that time and who may have observed this jeep being driven or who may have captured it on their dash cam footage to contact them.

Gardaí are also asking anybody who may have observed the occupant/s flee from the jeep in the area of Fernhill on Friday evening to make contact with them in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.