Search

16/11/2021

Jeep which was taken from Letterkenny premises found burnt out hours later

Jeep which was taken from Letterkenny premises found burnt out hours later

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Michelle NicPháidín

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A red landrover jeep which was taken from a business premises on the Neil T Blayney road was later discovered burnt out and completely destroyed at Fern Hill, Letterkenny. 

Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are investigating the incident. 

The jeep which carried the registration 04 W 421 was taken on Friday last shortly before 3.40am. It is believed the jeep travelled in the direction of the Paddy Harte Road. It was later discovered, on the same date, at 7.10pm at Fernhill, Letterkenny, completely destroyed.

Gardai are appealing to anybody with any relevant information to contact them in Letterkenny. They are also appealing to anybody who was in the area of the Neil T Blaney Road or Paddy Harte Road around that time and who may have observed this jeep being driven or who may have captured it on their dash cam footage to contact them.

Gardaí are also asking anybody who may have observed the occupant/s flee from the jeep in the area of Fernhill on Friday evening to make contact with them in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

 

Window of a house smashed with a brick at night in Letterkenny


 
 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media