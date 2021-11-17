61 people waiting to be admitted to Letterkenny University Hospital today

Letterkenny University Hospital
There are 61 patients awaiting to be admitted to Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) this morning.
24 people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 37 were waiting on wards.
LUH is the second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today, behind University Hospital Limerick on 70.
Sligo University Hospital has 23 people waiting to be admitted.
Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig, left, with Paddy Byrne of Sliabh Liag Boat Trips on the pontoon at Teelin pier
Axis Construction has applied to extend the duration of the partially completed development of 58 houses at Lurganboy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.