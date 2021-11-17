WURI hope to get plans for Donegal railway back on track

Those involved in the West Ulster Rail Initiative (WURI) are preparing a submission to the inter-governmental review of all-island rail. The purpose of the meeting is to measure the support for rail in Donegal which would link up the Atlantic Rail Corridor [ARC] from Limerick to Sligo, with Derry.

A meeting to discuss the issue will be held in the Station Hotel, Letterkenny on Saturday, November 27 at 7pm. The meeting is being organised by the West Ulster Rail Initiative, WURI. All who are interested, and who would wish to have proper road and rail infrastructures in Donegal are warmly invited to attend. Covid-19 restrictions will be strictly observed.

The Irish Government and the Northern Ireland Executive have set up a commission to look into the future of Ireland’s railway network. There will be particular emphasis on rail connectivity to the north-west, which includes Derry and Letterkenny. The review is being conducted by Arup, an international organisation which undertakes such projects. Arup will be reporting to both Governments by the summer of 2022.

There will be opportunities to make submissions to both Governments, so it is essential that as many people as possible become involved and take this opportunity.

The Chairperson of WURI, Rev Canon David W T Crooks, and colleagues garnered over 60,000 signatures in support for Donegal rail, in the past, a figure they now wish to renew.