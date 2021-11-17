Christmas lights switch-on event in Letterkenny is cancelled

Keith Fletcher with Santa - this Friday night's event has been postponed
Letterkenny Chamber have announced that the planned public switching-on of the Christmas Lights in the town on Friday night has been postponed.
A Chamber spokesperson said that due to the high level of Covid-19 cases in the community, the decision was made to cancel the event.
A big night of celebration had been planned at the Market Square with music and entertainment along with a visit from Santa.
“It is with huge disappointment that we have decided to cancel Friday night’s Christmas Lights public switch on event,” a Chamber spokesperson said.
“We have made this decision with a heavy heart but in light of high Covid numbers in our community we felt it was more prudent to err on the side of caution to protect all our families in the lead up to Christmas.
“We know you will be as disappointed as we are but this is the right decision for our current times.”
A virtual switch-on event will go ahead, and coverage will be carried on the Chamber Facebook page.
