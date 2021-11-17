Gardaí in Bundoran are investigating Church Lane burglary

FILE PHOTO
Sergeant Orla Mc Grath of the Sligo/Leitrim Garda Division has appealed for information in relation to a burglary which is believed to have occurred on the Church Road, Bundoran on Tuesday night between 9pm and 10pm.
Sergeant Mc Grath urged anyone who was in the area and who may have seen something suspicious to contact gardaí in Bundoran.
Speaking on OceanFM, she said: “Again, we would appeal to taxi drivers or other drivers who may have been in the area and have dash cam footage that might be helpful to us.”
You can contact Bundoran Garda Station on 071 98 41203. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.