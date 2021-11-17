Rising number of Covid-19 cases in classrooms

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) says cases of Covid-19 have increased from 3,000 to 8,000 in the space of five weeks.
Donegal’s INTO General Secretary, John Boyle, says the prospect of further increases in cases is worrying.
Speaking on OceanFm, earlier today, Mr Boyle said: "We are very about all the asymptomatic children that the Taoiseach mentioned, that for every four symptomatic people there could be six asymptomatic. If that were to continue between now and Christmas you could be talking about twenty, thirty, forty thousand pupils being off school in the lead-up to Christmas with Covid-19 and obviously their families would be deeply concerned about that scenario."
