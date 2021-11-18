Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, November 18, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Maeve Gleeson, Bundoran

- Denis Lawn, New York and formerly Ballyshannon

- Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel

- Raymond McGlynn, Doon, Termon

- Mary 'Mai' Roper Abbeylands, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

- Mary Curran (née Spence), Clondavaddog, Churchill

- James Armstrong, formerly Creggan, Ballybofey

- Ann Doyle, née Gill, Griffin Park, Trim, Meath and Donegal

- Colin O'Toole, Carrigart and Bray, Wicklow

- Sammy Malseed, Letterkenny

- Maura Delap (née Clarke), England, County Meath and Letterkenny

Maeve Gleeson, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Maeve Gleeson, (née Walsh), Main St, Bundoran, and formerly of Dublin, November 15 2021.

Passed away peacefully at 91 years old in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Glenview Ward, Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim.

Beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick) and loving mother of the late Johnny.

Deeply mourned by her children Robert, Helena and Niall, son-in-law Trevor, daughter-in-law Savina, grandchildren Jonathan, Nicola and Patrick, her three great grandchildren, her sisters Joyce and Siobhan and all her extended family and many great friends who loved her so much.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, on Thursday November 18 from 5pm to 7pm. Please follow all Covid guidelines.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday morning November 19 at 9.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am.

Removal afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore, Galway, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Michael and loving son Johnny.

Arriving at approximately 1.30pm. Maeve's funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Maeve to Ozanam House, Bundoran and Our Lady's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, Manorhamilton care of Breslin Funeral Directors.

The Gleeson Family would like to thank Nurse Orla, Dr. Quinn and staff of Bayview Family Practice, Bundoran and the Sligo Hospice Team for their professionalism and support to both Maeve and her family.

Condolences to the Gleeson Family can be left on www.breslinfunerals.ie.

House strictly private please.

Denis Lawn, New York and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Denis Lawn, Buffalo, New York and formerly Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, November 15, peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father to Audrey (John) and Brendan, beloved brother of Ronan (Mary, West Seneca, NY) and Robert (Freda, Ballyshannon), his six adored grandchildren and his extended family circle in Ireland and USA.

The Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, November 20, at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Orchard Park, New York at 11am. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Saint Patrick's, Ballyshannon. Time to be arranged.

Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred of Josie McBride, Duntinney, Kerrykeel. Predeceased by his father Packie, wife Patricia, daughter Michelle and brother Patsy. Deeply regretted by his mother Susan and sons Pearse, Kieran, Barry and Brian and daughters Brid and Susan. Sadly missed by his brothers Cathal and Martin, sisters Pauline and Margaret, son-in-law Eugene, daughter-in-law Helena, grandchildren Michelle, John, Patrick, Michael and Darragh, his extended family and large circle of friends.

Josie's remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm on Thursday, November 18. Removal from there at 12.15pm on Saturday, November, 20 arriving at St. Columba's Church Massmount for 1pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the "St. Mary's Fanavolty & St. Columba's Massmount" facebook page.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral, please.

The funeral cortége will travel from his home via Ballykinard and Rossnakill on the morning of the funeral.

Raymond McGlynn, Doon, Termon

The peaceful death has occurred of Raymond McGlynn, Doon, Termon formerly Claggan, Churchill.

Deeply regretted by his wife Samantha, son Dylan, daughters Amy, Hannah and Amy-Leigh and granddaughter Maddison. Dearly missed by parents John and Anna McGlynn, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral service in Trentagh, Presbyterian Church on Friday, November 19 at 2pm. Burial to adjoining cemetery. All welcome to view the funeral service on the Trentagh Presbyterian Church Facebook page.

Family time 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

Mary 'Mai' Roper Abbeylands, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Mary Roper, known as Mai, Abbeylands, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon. Peacefully, at her residence. Sadly missed by her daughter Ann; predeceased by her son-in-law, Gerald Barrett, grandson Alvin, son Ronnie and daughter-in-law Roberta, grandchildren Mark, Ronan (Jennie), Romona (Warren), great-grandchildren, relatives and close friends. Mai will been sadly missed by her devoted friend Carol and family.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Friday at 12.15pm to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballyshannon for Funeral Service at 1pm, followed by Service of Interment in St. John's Parish Churchyard, Rossnowlagh. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Anne's Church, Ballyshannon and St. John's Parish Church, Rossnowlagh c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mai's Funeral Service shall be streamed live on the link attached or at https://vimeo.com/646855352

At the request of the family, all Covid restrictions are to be followed and people at asked not to shake hands as an offer of condolence. All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819.

House strictly private to family. please.

Mary Curran (née Spence), Clondavaddog, Churchill

The death has taken place of Mary Curran (née Spence), Clondavaddog, Churchill, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Ramelton Nursing Unit. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Mountain Top Letterkenny on Thursday, November 18 at 6pm to arrive at St. Colmcille's Church, Glendowan, for 6.45pm to repose overnight.



Funeral mass at 11am on Friday, November 19, followed by burial in Gartan Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ churchhill.

James Armstrong, formerly Creggan, Ballybofey

The death has occured at Letterkenny University Hospital of James Armstrong, formerly Creggan, Ballybofey. Much loved brother of the late Richard, Willie, Joseph, Minnie, Annie, and Alex. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, with visiting time for family, neighbours and close friends on Wednesday and Thursday November 17 and 18 from from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral leaving from there on Friday, November 19 at 1.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Stranorlar Parish Church at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/smkcofi/.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of masks, at all times.

Ann Doyle, née Gill, Griffin Park, Trim, Meath and Donegal

The death has occurred of Ann Doyle, née Gill, Griffin Park, Trim, Meath and Donegal. Due to government advice the capacity of the Church is limited. Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Dangan on Friday at 12:30pm and can be viewed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-coole followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Colin O'Toole, Carrigart and Bray, Wicklow

The death has occurred of Colin O'Toole, Carrigart and Bray, Wicklow. Colin O’Toole, 48, passed away, suddenly, on Monday, November, 15, 2021, at Letterkenny University Hospital. Son of the late Desmond O’Toole (Harbour Bar, Bray). Mourned and will be greatly missed by the love of his life Deirdre, adored son Ollie, mother Maureen, sister Suzanne, brother Mark, brother-in-law Keith, sister-in-law Anosha, nephews, niece, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Sunday, November 21 from 3pm to 5pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, November 22 at 10am in Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray, followed by burial in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Sammy Malseed, Croagh Patrick Ave., Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred of Sammy Malseed, Croagh Patrick Ave., Letterkenny.



He will be sadly missed by his wife Marian, son Noel, daughter Miranda, son in law Willie, grandchildren Shay, Orla, Brodie and Braiden. Sadly missed also by his brothers and sisters.

Funeral arrangements to follow. House private.

Maura Delap (née Clarke), England, County Meath and Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred of Maura Delap (née Clarke), Carlisle, Cumbria, England/Moynalty, Kells, County Meath and Letterkenny, following a prolonged illness, borne so bravely.

Dearly beloved wife of John. Deeply missed by her daughter Marie and son Rory, son in law Phil, daughter in law Helen, loving brother Kieran (Moynalty), her grandchildren Liam, Matthew, Finn and Neve, sisters in law Breda (Moynalty) Isobel, Ger, Mena and Kathleen brothers-in-law Brendan, Anthony and Paddy (Letterkenny), nieces and nephews, the extended family, her many wonderful friends and very good neighbours.

Funeral Service will be held in Holy Trinity Church & St. Constantine Wetheral on Monday, November 22 at 12 noon followed by burial in nearby Wetheral Cemetery.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.