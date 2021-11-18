Search

18/11/2021

Youthreach in Gort an Choirce explore the theme of identity in photography exhibition

Youthreach in Gort an Choirce explore the theme of identity in photography exhibition

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

The Gort an Choirce Youthreach Centre was successfully chosen to participate in the Creative Schools Program and as part of that programme have undertaken a course in photography themed identity. 

Creative Schools is a flagship initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme to enable the creative potential of every child. It is led by the Arts Council in partnership with the Department of Education and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

The students have been working with Donegal-based artists Martha Mc Cullough and Rebecca Strain and developing a body of work celebrating the theme of Identity.

Creative associate, Leanne Mc Laughlin, said: “The relationship between learners and staff at the Gort an Choirce Youthreach is unique and inspiring. The staff facilitate real life learning and adapt challenging learning environment complimentary to their learners needs. They have embraced the creative journey and in collaboration with the students have successfully enhanced creative learning throughout the centre”.

Learners expressed an interest in gaining a greater understanding of photography at an early stage in the programme and centre staff were determined and supportive guiding learners throughout the entire journey. Learner Rory Mc Fadden said:” The workshops gave me an opportunity to learn about photography. We also worked with Leanne to find out about different types of creativity we can explore it in Youthreach.”

Students have been looking at how identities are created; those we build for ourselves and those determined for us by others. Using just their smartphones and simple props they have been exploring how to present different personas. The creative process involved looking at contemporary photographic artists like Cindy Sherman and Gillian Wearing and discussing how to make effective emotive images. The artworks produced have been manipulated using cyanotype (sun printing) and photomontage to produce the playful work you see in this exhibition.

Artist Martha Mc Cullough said: “We were really impressed by the students and the way they embraced the subject of identity, each of them tackling it in their own particular style. The staff at Gort an Choirce Youthreach create a very supportive, nurturing space for the students and this made our job a visiting artists so easy.”

The work produced is poignant and allows the viewer the opportunity to witness an insight into the lives of these young adult. Gort an Choirce Youthreach Coordinator, Caitriona Cullen, said: “Creative School’s is an incredible programme that nurtured the creativity of all our students. The images produced were amazing."

The work will be exhibited at Artlink Fort Dunree.The show opens from 12 on Thursday, November 18.

OCO Global to establish strategic operations base in the Donegal Gaeltacht

International consulting firm use gteic@Gaoth Dobhair to access Irish market

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media