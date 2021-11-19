'There will be no retail left in five or ten years'

Parking on Buncrana Main Street has become a farcical case of “spot the spot” according to one exasperated retailer.

Paul Brogan, who owns Food For Thought, a health food shop in the seaside town, said Buncrana Main Street's Two Hour Parking Scheme was not being enforced adequately, much to the detriment of retailers in the area, whose customers could not get parked.

The Donegal Live first highlighted the issue of people contravening Buncrana's Two Hour Parking Scheme by parking on Main Street all day, with apparent impunity, in January 2019.

According to Paul Brogan, the situation has deteriorated further.

Mr Brogan said: “As somebody who has been in retail for 24 years, through the closure of Fruit of the Loom, the Bank Guarantee and two changes of premises, I know how to run a successful business.

“I wonder if the same could be said of the people sitting at a remove, in offices in Donegal County Council, who do not seem to appreciate the negative impact cars sitting all day on Main Street is having on trade in the town?

“The two hour parking bye-law is not being enforced. I first notified Donegal Council of this in November 2018. Since then, I have had considerable correspondence with the Council, which has proved unsatisfactory in terms of resolving the situation.

“I completely understand there are other issues out there, including mica and Covid-19 and, perhaps, the abuse of the Two Hour Parking Scheme is not the biggest issue for everybody, but, at the same time, it is a big issue for thousands of people who could be coming to Buncrana to shop.

“I know this because Food For Thought has a loyalty scheme which currently has more than 5,000 members. 5,000 different people have walked into my shop to buy goods, so we are talking thousands of people being affected by the Two Hour Parking Scheme debacle.”

Mr Brogan speculated it was impossible to tell how many businesses would have survived in Buncrana had Donegal County Council's Parking Section been doing its job right.

He said: “My highlighting this issue is not a criticism of the traffic wardens, who are doing only what they are told to do or, maybe, what they are not told to do. It is the Parking Section of Donegal County Council which is not enforcing the Two Hour Parking Scheme on Buncrana Main Street.

“The Parking Section has described the enforcement of the scheme as 'adequate' in correspondence to me. It says it has carried out surveys and has taken photographs.

“The photographs it will produce are of Lower Main Street, where there is not a big issue. The other photographs it looks at were taken at 10.30am on a Monday, when there is no-one about. Customers coming to Buncrana Main Street any Monday afternoon will not get parked.

“My fear would be that there would be no retail left in Buncrana Main Street in five or ten years. In my experience, people who continually park on Main Street for longer than two hours do not receive parking tickets.

“I have no issue with residents' parking on the street. They are entitled to do so. But, they too may have difficulty getting parked outside their homes because the Two Hour Scheme is not being enforced.

“What does the Council mean by 'adequate' at 3pm or 4pm on a Thursday afternoon when the town is extremely busy? We could have five or six cars coming through the town and all five or six would be looking for a parking space, but they can't find one. So, is 'adequate' just the one space for customers travelling through? No it is not. There should be five or six available spaces.”

On Friday (November 12) there were at least 12 cars parked all day on Buncrana Main Street, according to Mr Brogan.

He added: “I would consider this lazy, selfish and inconsiderate but it is not the drivers' fault really because they have been allowed to do it for years. The problem has worsened since the Council offices moved onto Buncrana Main Street, which begs the question, 'Are Council staff also parking all day?'

“A customer came into me this morning and said they had been driving around for ages before they were able to get a parking spot. I hear this complaint on a weekly if not daily basis.

“The customer laughed and said, '30 minutes free parking, but only if you can get a spot!'

“The Council is very good giving people 30 minutes free parking but, by allowing people to park all day in contravention of the bye-laws, customers, especially those with limited mobility, cannot get a suitable parking spot.

“Parking on Buncrana Main Street is like something out of an episode of Fr Ted. It is a comedy. We have a two hour parking scheme but, by the way, there id only one spot available, if you can find it. Spot the spot.”

Mr Brogan predicted Christmas shopping would be very hard for the thousands of people who would like to shop in Buncrana.

He said: “We are getting into a wetter period in December and I think, a lot of these people have got used to parking all day.

“However, with the lights being switched on on Friday, I want to highlight this issue of the lack of parking for the thousands of potential customers coming to Buncrana to do Christmas shopping.

“When I was involved with the Chamber of Commerce, we agreed to support the introduction of the Two Hour Parking Scheme. However, it is definitely not being implemented in the way we were led to believe it would be.

“If Donegal County Council does what it is supposed to be doing regarding the Two Hour Parking Scheme, it would be greatly appreciated by hundreds of mothers and fathers with children, as well as the seniors or people with poor mobility, who don't have to drive around three times or more to get a parking space, because there are none available, or go to the car park and walk with children on a wet day.”

He said sorting out parking on Buncrana Main Street would enhance the unique customer experience of Buncrana and boost employment.

“We all want to see Buncrana thriving and no-one more than me. Over the years I have been on the St Patrick's Day Committee, the Chamber of Commerce, Buncrana Festival Committee and Inishowen Credit Union, formerly Buncrana Credit Union, as well as the Simon Community.

“I was born and bred in Buncrana and am very proud of the town. And, I am highlighting the parking issue because it is adversely affecting the retail sector and the thousands of customers it generates. Donegal County Council does not create jobs. It makes the environment for business people to create jobs and if that is not happening in Buncrana, we will lose the businesses there,” he warned.

In a statement to the Inish Times, regarding Buncrana's Two Hour Parking Scheme, Donegal County said: “Donegal County Council at all times endeavours to enforce the respective Parking Bye-Laws and/or Road Traffic Acts in each town or functional area where these are applicable, this includes the Parking Places Bye-Laws 2007 applicable in Buncrana where there is a maximum stay of 2 hours on certain streets.”

Donegal Cathaoirleach, Jack Murray, who has spoken to Mr Brogan, said it was absolutely vital for Buncrana that small, local businesses got every bit of support they could.

Cllr Murray said: “These businesses are the life blood of our local economy and employ a huge amount of local citizens.

"As such, I would appeal to everyone in Buncrana not to park on the main street for prolonged periods of time.

"The very reason that the old Buncrana Town Council introduced free half hour parking was to all people to call briefly to support local shops and them move on.

"People should be mindful of the harm that can be done to business when customers can't get parked. They could go elsewhere and spend money that could be in Buncrana in other areas.

“I've asked that the council enforce the maximum parking more strongly but I would particularly ask everyone to be mindful, support your friends and neighbours by doing your bit in helping keep spaces free on the main street.”