18/11/2021

Two Donegal apartments set to go under the hammer

Youbid.ie auction to take place later this month

4 Atlantic Way, Bundoran

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A two bedroom apartment with sea views in Bundoran is one of two properties in Donegal due to go to auction later this month.

Number 4 Atlantic Way is a one-minute walk from the main street and will go to auction with Youbid.ie on November 25 with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €69,000.

The ground floor apartment looks out onto shoreline close to Waterworld and Bundoran Adventure Park.

The 55 sq mts accommodation briefly comprises a hallway, two bedrooms, kitchen/living/dining area and a bathroom.

Also in the auction on November 25 is a two-bed apartment in an attractive courtyard development in the north Donegal town of Milford.

Number 5 Waterside Court, is beside the local library and goes to auction with an AMV of €57,500.

The property is within walking distance of Milford and all its amenities, including schools, supermarket, church, library, post office and medical centre.

The Donegal properties are among 14 properties from six counties set for auction on November 25.

All are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email info@youbid.ie for more details.

