Mental health, climate action and body image/social media discussed at Donegal Youth Council AGM

Three main topics - mental health, climate action and body image/social media - were discussed when the Donegal Youth Council held its annual general meeting on Friday.

This event, which took place Friday 19 November, saw young people from all over Donegal come together to discuss issues affecting them and their peers.

The young people discussed the three main issues in small groups to identify the core elements of the problem and to explore potential resolutions and how they, as young people, could support change on each of the topics.

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Jack Murray spoke of the importance of the Donegal Youth Council at the event, "The youth council ensures young people’s voices are heard on the services, policies and issues that affect them. It must be said that having the input of the youth council in services and policies has ensured a profound impact".

He went on to speak of the difficulties faced due to the pandemic and commended the Youth Council for their work during this period "I must thank the youth councillors for all their hard work and all the best with their future projects. It’s great to have such a hard working and passionate group of young people to ensure that youth voices heard".

During the event both Youth Council Mayor, Tara Toye and Deputy Mayor Jack McLaughlin spoke of the importance of the young person’s voice as they reflected on the highlights of the year such as the Cyber Safety awareness video, the Assembly of European Regions and the ‘Mind Your Melon’ mental health project.

The ‘Mind Your Melon’ website and online festival was launched at the event to promote positive mental health and wellbeing and signposting of key services to young people in the county. Young people are encouraged to visit www.mindyourmelon.ie and explore themed stages from iconic locations around the county through the interactive map.

The online festival features inspiring talks, engaging demonstrations, and information about mental health supports and services for young people.

Donegal Youth Council is made up of young people, aged 12-18, elected by their peers through their schools or youth organisations to represent them in relation to issues, policies and services that impact on the lives of young people in Donegal.

Donegal Youth Council is a partnership between Donegal County Council, the Health Service Executive and the Department of Children Equality Disability Integration and Youth and coordinated by Foróige, which provides a platform for young people in Donegal to have their voices heard on issues that affect them. T

The Youth Council serves as a consultative forum to which young people can identify topics and create action projects to address these topics, whilst also informing key decision makers.

To find out more on the Donegal Youth Council visit www.comhairlenanog.ie. You will also find contact details for the Donegal Youth Council on this site.