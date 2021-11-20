Raphoe Christmas lights appeal

The Raphoe Community is calling on everyone in their district, schools, churches, individuals, businesses, farming community, community groups, residents groups to make sure that the town's Christmas lights are resplendent with luminosity again this festive season..

"We need your help and generosity this year please. The Christmas Lights in Raphoe were kindly funded by the Hugo Charitable Trust this past three years.

"A sincere thank you to all concerned in the Hugo Trust for this support. As the funding is now used up the Volt House are starting a go fund me page for donations to help with the costs of putting up, maintaining and taking down the Christmas Lights this year.

"The page is up on the Volt House Facebook page. Donations may also be made in person may by calling in to Reception at the Volt House Raphoe."

All donations will be most welcome and will also be acknowledged.

Reception is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am until 1.30pm. Contact Gemma or Zoe on 9173966. Donation box also available at Raphoe Family Resource Centre.