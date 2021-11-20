Search

20/11/2021

Has Donegal finally managed to get on top of Covid-19 rate of spread?

18 patients been treated for Covid at Letterkenny University Hospital

Has Donegal finally managed to get on top of Covid-19 rate of spread?

Covid-19 cases in Donegal over the past two weeks

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

In what appears to be a change of fortunes regarding the rate of spread of disease in the county, Donegal had the lowest incidence rate of transmission of Covid-19 over the previous seven days in the Republic, in figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, yesterday.

It was also one of the lowest rates of spread of the disease when extended to the 14 day figures.

But registering 732 new Donegal confirmed Covid-19 cases in that same seven day period from November 5-18 (1,765 cases over the previous 14 days), it looks more likely at this juncture, that the rest of the country is actually catching up with heretofore high Donegal figures, rather than dramatic reductions in the Donegal situation itself. 

The seven day incidence rate of the spread of the disease in Donegal over the previous week was 459.8 per 100,000 of the popuation.

At the top end of the county scale was Carlow with a figure of 829.1 per 100,000 of the population. 

But it has to be acknowledged to be a positive interpretation in this county, particularly in light of the huge escalation of Covid-19 numbers across the country.   

18 patients were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday evening.

Two of the patients are currently requiring treatment in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit, but the HSE figures indicate that at that time, no other Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were available for patients.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

“Anyone who is going to get Covid-19 in December has not yet been infected. Their infection is not inevitable and there is still time to prevent it by small changes in our behaviour."

This afternoon, the Department of Health confirmed 5,959 new cases of Covid-19 across the State.

Another 1,846 cases were detected in Northern Ireland.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media