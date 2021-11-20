Has Donegal finally managed to get on top of Covid-19 rate of spread?

In what appears to be a change of fortunes regarding the rate of spread of disease in the county, Donegal had the lowest incidence rate of transmission of Covid-19 over the previous seven days in the Republic, in figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, yesterday.

It was also one of the lowest rates of spread of the disease when extended to the 14 day figures.

But registering 732 new Donegal confirmed Covid-19 cases in that same seven day period from November 5-18 (1,765 cases over the previous 14 days), it looks more likely at this juncture, that the rest of the country is actually catching up with heretofore high Donegal figures, rather than dramatic reductions in the Donegal situation itself.

The seven day incidence rate of the spread of the disease in Donegal over the previous week was 459.8 per 100,000 of the popuation.

At the top end of the county scale was Carlow with a figure of 829.1 per 100,000 of the population.

But it has to be acknowledged to be a positive interpretation in this county, particularly in light of the huge escalation of Covid-19 numbers across the country.

18 patients were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday evening.

Two of the patients are currently requiring treatment in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit, but the HSE figures indicate that at that time, no other Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were available for patients.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

“Anyone who is going to get Covid-19 in December has not yet been infected. Their infection is not inevitable and there is still time to prevent it by small changes in our behaviour."

This afternoon, the Department of Health confirmed 5,959 new cases of Covid-19 across the State.

Another 1,846 cases were detected in Northern Ireland.