Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, November 20

The following deaths have taken place:

William Glackin, Malin Head

The death has occurred of William Glackin, Ballygorman, Malin Head at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

His remains are reposing at his late Residence from 4pm today, Saturday.

Funeral leaving there on Monday going to St Mary Church Lagg Malin Co Donegal for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterward in Adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his wife, Mary, son Alec, daughters, Jennifer, Elaine and Emma, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers and sisters and extended family.

House strictly private at the request of the Deceased, for family only.

Gillian Coyle, Newtowncunningham



The death has occurred at home surrounded by her loving family of Gillian Coyle, No.7 Orchard Grove, Newtowncunningham.

Lovingly missed by her partner Charlene, daughter Jade, son Adam, grandchildren, Arielle and CJ, her mother Evelyn McDaid, sister Collette, brothers Vincent and Shaun, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Gillian was predeceased by her father Vincent.

Gillian will be reposing at her late residence from 5pm this evening Saturday. Funeral from there on Monday morning at 12.30pm going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 1pm. requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass may be viewed on www.newtownkilleaparish.com

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Little Angels School, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

House private from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of funeral please.

Daniel (Danny) Gallagher, Churchill

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Gallagher, Drumbollogue, Churchill.



Suddenly, at his late residence. Danny will be sadly missed by his wife Bridget, his son John and his family, his daughters Angela & her family, Katherine & her family, Anne-Marie & Caoimhe, his sister Ann & her family, extended family and friends.

House will be private to family, friends and neighbours.

Danny's remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm this evening. House will be private to family, friends and neighbours. A Private funeral service will take place at Danny's late residence on Sunday with burial in Templedouglas at 2 pm.

For anyone who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable, can leave a personal message of condolences on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Sammy Malseed, Letterkenny



The sudden death has taken place of Sammy Malseed, Croagh Patrick Avenue, Letterkenny. He will be sadly missed by his wife Marian, son Noel, daughter Miranda, son-in-law Willie grandchildren Shay, Orla, Brodie and Braiden and by his brothers and sisters.

Remains will be reposing at Con Mc Daid Funeral Parlour, Saturday from 6pm to 9pm. Funeral on Sunday leaving the parlour 1.45pm, arriving at Gortlee Graveyard at 2pm.

Joan McLaughlin, Carndonagh



The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Buncrana of Joan McLaughlin, 7 Convent Road, Carndonagh.

Removal has taken place from Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home to her late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines

Michael Joseph Gabriel O’Reilly, Belfast and Bundoran

The death has occurred of Michael Joseph Gabriel O’Reilly, Belfast and Bundoran

The retired consultant vascular surgeon passed away at his home in Belfast.

Devoted husband of the late Rosemary and loving father of Susan, Michael, Robert, and Luc. Adored grandfather to his four grandchildren Zoë, Alexandra, Martha and Zara. Much loved father-in -law to Alex, Jennifer, and John. Sadly missed by his brothers Francis and Christopher and their families.

Michael is reposing at O’Kanes Funeral Home, 116-118 Donegall Street, Belfast BT1 2GX on Monday, November 22 between 1pm and 3pm for those that wish to pay their respects.

Private committal at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast. Further Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Enquiries to Donal Breslin at Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran on 0862492036

House strictly private, please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) c/o Breslin’s Funeral Directors, Bundoran

Colin O'Toole, Carrigart and Bray, Wicklow

The death has occurred of Colin O'Toole, Carrigart and Bray, Wicklow. Colin O’Toole, 48, passed away, suddenly, on Monday, November, 15 at Letterkenny University Hospital. Son of the late Desmond O’Toole (Harbour Bar, Bray). Mourned and will be greatly missed by the love of his life Deirdre, adored son Ollie, mother Maureen, sister Suzanne, brother Mark, brother-in-law Keith, sister-in-law Anosha, nephews, niece, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Sunday, November 21 from 3pm to 5pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, November 22 at 10am in Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray, followed by burial in Springfield Cemetery, Killarney Road, Bray. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Maura Delap (née Clarke), England, County Meath and Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred of Maura Delap (née Clarke), Carlisle, Cumbria, England/Moynalty, Kells, County Meath and Letterkenny, following a prolonged illness, borne so bravely.

Dearly beloved wife of John. Deeply missed by her daughter Marie and son Rory, son in law Phil, daughter in law Helen, loving brother Kieran (Moynalty), her grandchildren Liam, Matthew, Finn and Neve, sisters in law Breda (Moynalty) Isobel, Ger, Mena and Kathleen brothers-in-law Brendan, Anthony and Paddy (Letterkenny), nieces and nephews, the extended family, her many wonderful friends and very good neighbours.

Funeral Service will be held in Holy Trinity Church and St Constantine, Wetheral on Monday, November 22 at 12 noon followed by burial in nearby Wetheral Cemetery.

