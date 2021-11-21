Weather forecast - Sunday morning
There will be a cold start to this morning with a mix of cloud and good sunny spells developing.
Well scattered showers will occur but becoming mostly dry by the evening.
Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh northerly winds, easing later.
Tonight will be predominately dry and cold with a mix of cloud and clear spells with just the possibility of an odd passing shower.
Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, coldest in the south of the province, in light northerly breezes.
Frost and mist patches will form.
Today will be cold with good sunny spells. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 21, 2021
Most of the country will be dry with a few showers in coastal counties of Ulster & north Connacht. ☔️
A few showers along the southeast coast later.
Highs of 6 to 9C pic.twitter.com/rL6Y8h62A6
