Thousands of Inishowen properties left without electricity due to major power outage

Major power outage in Inishowen
Almost 14,000 customers are currently without power in south Inishowen.
The outage is primarily affecting the town land of Ballymacarry and was first reported shortly after 10am this morning.
Crews have been tasked to the scene and are currently trying to fix the fault the estimated restoration time is 2pm.
