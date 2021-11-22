Lifford protest highlights continuing fall out from Brexit

Local Sinn Féin elected representatives were to the fore of the protest organised by Border Communities Against Brexit on Lifford Bridge on Saturday, against continuing threats by the British government to trigger Article 16.

Speaking afterwards West Tyrone MP, Órfhlaith Begley said it is ironic that British negotiator, David Frost, is continuing to dangle the threat of triggering Article 16 if the EU doesn’t make changes to the Protocol agreement he himself negotiated less than a year ago.

“The Protocol not only ensures: no hard border on this island, protecting the peace but also provides unprecedented economic opportunity for the north through unique access to both the EU and British markets.

“The British government should listen to the voices of the majority of political parties and wider opinion on this island, business leaders and civic society, who are clear on the need for the Protocol to work smoothly.

Commenting further Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh added that

businesses are benefiting from the opportunities created by the Protocol, with its unique access to the British and EU markets, the potential to create more jobs and greater trade and investment.

"All-island trade and economic activity is already booming and border areas like Strabane and Lifford are ideally placed to benefit.

“Unilaterally triggering Article 16 would jepordise all of this! We cannot have the British government undermine that. This protest and similar protests across other border crossings send out a clear message that Boris needs to back off," he said.