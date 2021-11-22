Search

22/11/2021

Lifford protest highlights continuing fall out from Brexit

"Boris needs to back off"

Lifford protest highlights continuing fall out from Brexit

West Tyrone MP, Órfhlaith Begley (right) with protesters at Saturday's protest in Lifford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Local Sinn Féin elected representatives were to the fore of the protest organised by Border Communities Against Brexit on Lifford Bridge on Saturday, against continuing threats by the British government to trigger Article 16.

Speaking afterwards West Tyrone MP, Órfhlaith Begley said it is ironic that British negotiator, David Frost, is continuing to dangle the threat of triggering Article 16 if the EU doesn’t make changes to the Protocol agreement he himself negotiated less than a year ago.

“The Protocol not only ensures: no hard border on this island, protecting the peace but also provides unprecedented economic opportunity for the north through unique access to both the EU and British markets.

“The British government should listen to the voices of the majority of political parties and wider opinion on this island, business leaders and civic society, who are clear on the need for the Protocol to work smoothly.

Commenting further Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh added that
businesses are benefiting from the opportunities created by the Protocol, with its unique access to the British and EU markets, the potential to create more jobs and greater trade and investment.

"All-island trade and economic activity is already booming and border areas like Strabane and Lifford are ideally placed to benefit.

“Unilaterally triggering Article 16 would jepordise all of this! We cannot have the British government undermine that. This protest and similar protests across other border crossings send out a clear message that Boris needs to back off," he said.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media