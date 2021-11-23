Donegal student to represent her college in European hospitality competition

A Donegal student will be part of a team representing TU Dublin in an international hospitality management competition in The Netherlands early next year.

Charlotte O’Donnell from Letterkenny is one of five students from the Dublin college who are heading to the EM Cup next February.

The EM Cup is a competition for European Hotel Management schools and it will take place in Maastricht over two days, on February 13 and 14 next.

TU Dublin will be one of 36 hospitality schools competing on a host of topics. Teams are also encouraged to create a social media campaign.

A daughter of Dessie O’Donnell (Sentry Hill) and Brid Curran, Charlotte has one sister Jenna and the family live in Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.

She’s a former pupil of Scoil Mhuire gan Smal and Loreto Letterkenny and is now studying International Hospitality Management at TU Dublin.

“I am currently working in the Merrion Hotel in Dublin,” Charlotte added.

“I’m passionate about the hospitality industry and love meeting new people.

“After college I hope to travel while continuing to work in 5 star hotels or join the event management industry.”

She added: “This is a wonderful opportunity to represent our university at an international event.

“By partaking in this competition it will allow us to network and connect with the international community, giving us the opportunity to travel using our degree.”

TU Dublin will be represented in Maastricht by Charlotte O’Donnell (Donegal), Aoibheann Murphy (Sligo), Noel Thorp (Dublin), Donal Colley (Dublin) and Michelle Ryan (Dublin).