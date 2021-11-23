Search

23 Nov 2021

Donegal student to represent her college in European hospitality competition

Charlotte looking forward to Maastricht opportunity

Charlotte off to Maastricht

The TU Dublin team who will take part in the international hospitality management competition

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

A Donegal student will be part of a team representing TU Dublin in an international hospitality management competition in The Netherlands early next year.

Charlotte O’Donnell from Letterkenny is one of five students from the Dublin college who are heading to the EM Cup next February.

The EM Cup is a competition for European Hotel Management schools and it will take place in Maastricht over two days, on February 13 and 14 next.  

TU Dublin will be one of 36 hospitality schools competing on a host of topics. Teams are also encouraged to create a social media campaign.

A daughter of Dessie O’Donnell (Sentry Hill) and Brid Curran, Charlotte has one sister Jenna and the family live in Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.

She’s a former pupil of Scoil Mhuire gan Smal and Loreto Letterkenny and is now studying International Hospitality Management at TU Dublin. 

“I am currently working in the Merrion Hotel in Dublin,” Charlotte added.

“I’m passionate about the hospitality industry and love meeting new people. 

“After college I hope to travel while continuing to work in 5 star hotels or join the event management industry.”

She added: “This is a wonderful opportunity to represent our university at an international event. 

“By partaking in this competition it will allow us to network and connect with the international community, giving us the opportunity to travel using our degree.”

TU Dublin will be represented in Maastricht by Charlotte O’Donnell (Donegal), Aoibheann Murphy (Sligo), Noel Thorp (Dublin), Donal Colley (Dublin) and Michelle Ryan (Dublin).

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media