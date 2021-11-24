Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, November 24

The following deaths have taken place:

- Seamus Greene, Loughanure

- Sean O'Donnell, Killybegs

- Charles (Boots) Boyce, Ramelton

- Kevin Quinn, Glenties

- David (Deace) Mackey, Cavan and Letterkenny

- Annie Breslin, Carrick

- Aidan Carroll, Bundoran

Seamus Greene, Loughanure



The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Seamus Greene, Loughanure, Annagry, ex-teacher.

His remains will repose in Mc Glynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe this evening Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm with Rosary at 8pm. Viewing tomorrow, Thursday, from 2pm to 6pm with removal at 6pm to his late residence. House is strictly private.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12noon in Star of the sea Church, Annagry with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean O'Donnell, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Sean O'Donnell, Five Points, Killybegs, Co. Donegal.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, survived by his loving brother Eamon (Tobercurry), nephew Brendan, sisters in law, cousins John Joe, Seamus and Conal Doherty, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs, on Thursday, November 25, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.ie.

Covid-19 restrictions apply at all times.

Charles (Boots) Boyce, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Charles (Boots) Boyce, Pound Street, Ramelton, November 23, 2021, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Natasha, son Dean, mother Mary, granddaughter Ada, brothers Dominic, Edward, Tony, Fr Declan, Garvin, Seamus and Joseph, sister Audrey Sweeney, Elaine, Mia, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his father Teddy.

Remains will repose at his home from 6pm, Wednesday, November 24.

House private to family only.

Funeral Mass on Friday, November 26 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary on Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton. Family flowers only.

Kevin Quinn, Glenties

The death has occurred of Kevin Quinn, Mullantyboyle, Glenties.

Predeceased by his father Seamus. Kevin will be very sadly missed by his mother Stella, sister Amanda and brother in law Noel, aunts, uncles, extended family, close friends and neighbours.

Kevin’s remains will repose at the family home on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 10pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 25 at 12 noon in St. Connell's Church, Glenties, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral to family, close friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

David (Deace) Mackey, Cavan and Letterkenny

The death has taken place of David (Deace) Mackey, of Drumaughra House, Cavan and formerly Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny.

He passed away peacefully on Monday, surrounded by his loving family, in the care of the wonderful staff at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, following a very short illness, so bravely fought.

Beloved husband and soulmate of Marian O’Donovan-Mackey and devoted father to Catherine, David and Edward. Sadly missed by his son in law Colin, his daughter-in-law Michelle and Edward’s partner Ann-Jean, his brothers Martin, Philip and Barry, sister Caroline, sisters-in-law and his many, many friends. David’s devotion to his work, his unwavering zest for life and his kindness and generosity will be remembered forever.

David will repose at his home (Eircode H12 AT21) on Wednesday from 5pm until 8pm.

Removal from his home on Thursday afternoon at 12.30pm to the Cathedral of Ss Patrick & Felim, Cavan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm, via Dublin Road, College St and Farnham St. Following Mass, the cortege will travel to St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Killygarry for committal prayers and burial.

Government and HSE guidelines must be adhered to with mask wearing and no hand shaking.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Cathedral webcam at www.cavantownparish.com.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, would be appreciated to the Irish Cancer Society.

Annie Breslin, Carrick

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Breslin (née Doherty), Carrick Lower, Carrick.

She will be sadly missed by her four children and their families, her seven grandchildren and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, took place last evening to St Columba’s Church, Carrick for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family home is strictly private.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital, c/o Curran’s Funeral Services.

Aidan Carroll, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Aidan Carroll, Main Street, Bundoran.

Beloved husband of Anita and adored father of Susan (McGarrigle, Ballyshannon) and Maura (Demmel, Sligo).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Edward McGarrigle and Karl Demmel, grandchildren Edward, Myles and Ruth McGarrigle, Katherine and Jemma Demmel, his sister Mary, (Lancashire), brother Tony (Lancashire), brothers-in-law Rev Thomas Kearney, Wilton, Cork and Seamus Kearney Ardee, Co Louth, predeceased by his brothers Des, Jim and Kevin.

Reposing at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran on Wednesday, November 24 from 5pm to 7pm. Walk-through only, please follow all Covid-19 regulations.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday morning, November 25 at 9.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service at 2.15pm.



Aidan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie.



Condolences to the Carroll Family can be left on www.breslinfunerals.ie.

