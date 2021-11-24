Search

24 Nov 2021

21% of hospital Covid-19 patients today are in Intensive Care Units (ICU's)

43 new Covid deaths notified in the last week - 5,652 in total in Republic since start of pandemic

Reporter:

Staff Writer

Today, 611 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of whom 132 are in ICU - that 21.6% of patients in the country's high dependency units, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said this evening.

Today they were notified of an additional 3,893 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has been a total of 5,652 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 43 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Approximately 1 in 7 adults in the last week have had flu-like, cold-like, or Covid-like symptoms.

"The most important action you can take if you experience any symptoms of COVID-19 is to self-isolate immediately.

"This means staying indoors and avoiding contact with other people, including, in so far as possible, those you live with. Arrange to take a PCR test, not an antigen test, and continue to self-isolate while you wait for your test and the results.

"I understand this is difficult, but in order to avoid passing COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses on to your friends, family or work colleagues, rapidly self-isolating as soon as symptoms begin is the most important thing you can do.

"It’s also important to remember you still need to isolate for as long as you're symptomatic, and until 48 hours after your symptoms have settled, even if your PCR did not detect Covid-19.”

 

