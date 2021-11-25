Search

25 Nov 2021

Planning permission granted for vehicle charging stations at LYIT

Letterkenny college driving ahead with EV charging roll-out

Planning permission granted for the installation of vehicle charging stations at LYIT

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Two renewable electric vehicle charging stations are to be installed at Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

Planning has been approved by Donegal County Council for two renewable, solar powered, electric vehicle charging stations with additional energy storage capacity at the LYIT campus car park, opposite the main college building. 

The pioneering project, which is funded under the EU Interreg Northern Periphery and Arctic Programme, project SMARTrenew, is aimed at showcasing renewable energy in the community as well as tackling Ireland’s lagging performance in the transition to the electrification of transport. 

The pilot will see LYIT become one of the first third level campuses to showcase renewable powered, on-site, EV charging infrastructure in Ireland. 

Led by the WiSAR Lab at the Letterkenny Institute of Technology, SMARTrenew is funded under the EU Interreg, Northern Periphery and Arctic Programme 2014 – 2020, with an allocated budget of €1.6 million.

The Letterkenny Institute of Technology campus on Port Road 

Leader of project SMARTrenew and Academic Director of the WiSAR Lab, Dr Nick Timmons explained that the slow uptake of electric vehicles is a particular challenge in rural Ireland.

“While a recent report by the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA) scored Ireland favourably in overall readiness to meet our ambitious 2030 decarbonisation targets, strong concerns were highlighted regarding our adoption of electric vehicles. In fact, the report ranked Ireland joint last in the implementation of EV charging infrastructure across 12 EU countries,” he said.

“The issue is amplified in rural ireland with most of the existing charging facilities clustered around urban areas.”

“In the North West, we are also heavily reliant on private transport with recent data from the Western Development Commission revealing that 38.1% of Donegal households have at least two cars, so this pilot aims to tackle a number of challenges simultaneously.”

“The project, conducted under SMARTrenew, will showcase a solar array combined with battery storage to facilitate slow charging stations, aimed at the all-day electric vehicle parker, powered by renewable energy.

“Furthermore, a display meter dashboard will be installed inside the main LYIT building, which will showcase to staff, students and other stakeholders, the power savings and usage of the facilities over the project lifespan, highlighting the cost benefit analysis. 

“This pilot project will not only serve to facilitate the transition to electric vehicles in the North West, but it will also showcase the benefits of renewable energy and energy storage in the wider community. “

“With the number of electric vehicles on Irish roads set to significantly expand in the coming years, the rapid rollout of EV charging infrastructure is crucial. Ireland has pledged carbon neutrality by 2050, and central to realising those ambitions will be improving energy efficiency, increasing the uptake of renewable energy, and accelerating the decarbonisation of transport. “

The LYIT EV charging pilot will be presented by Dr Nick Timmons at the SMARTrenew virtual Pilot Showcase Event on Thursday,  December 2, at 1pm.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media