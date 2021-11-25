Search

25 Nov 2021

Relocation of entrance to Letterkenny Public Services Centre

Donegal County Council are currently completing the Neil T Blaney Road Section of the Letterkenny Traffic Management Project. 

Part of these works involve the relocation of the entrance to the Letterkenny Public Services Centre and the Breast Screening Centre. This will involve the closure of the of the existing entrance to the Neil T Blaney Road and the opening of a new entrance from the Joe Bonner Road. 

Location of the new entrance is shown on the map attached. The relocation of the entrance will be implemented from the morning of Friday the 26th of November 2021. Temporary signage will be in place to advise and guide traffic to the new entrance.

