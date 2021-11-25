Relocation of entrance to Letterkenny Public Services Centre

Donegal County Council are currently completing the Neil T Blaney Road Section of the Letterkenny Traffic Management Project.
Part of these works involve the relocation of the entrance to the Letterkenny Public Services Centre and the Breast Screening Centre. This will involve the closure of the of the existing entrance to the Neil T Blaney Road and the opening of a new entrance from the Joe Bonner Road.
Location of the new entrance is shown on the map attached. The relocation of the entrance will be implemented from the morning of Friday the 26th of November 2021. Temporary signage will be in place to advise and guide traffic to the new entrance.
ameron White, Ballyraine NS, receiving his award from Gerard McCormick, pictured with his parents Robert and Vienna White
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.