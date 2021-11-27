Donegal people asked to join anti-gold mining protest

People all over Donegal have been asked to join a protest tomorrow in Tyrone against gold mining.

Hundreds from all over are expected to meet in Omagh tomorrow, Sunday, November 28 at 2pm, where Treasure Leitrim will be leading a demonstration at the Cavanacaw Gold Mine, 56 Botera Upper Road to challenge the proposed gold mining in North Leitrim by Flintwood Resources Ltd.

This has led to fresh fears locally that additional licences could be granted in Donegal.

Since hearing the news of Minister for the Environment, Climate, and Communications and Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan's intention to sign a prospective mining licence for Flintwood Resources Ltd., the local community have rallied together, once again, to tell the Omagh based company 'you're not welcome in our community'.

Although only getting news of the company's plans in recent weeks, 4,000 submissions have been lodged against the granting of the license to prospect.

They are calling on Minister Ryan to listen to the community as well as the Leitrim County Council who unanimously voted to oppose the issuing of prospecting licences.

Gold mining is an extractive, carbon heavy, energy intensive process that has also been known to impact human health through water and air contamination as well as degrading biodiversity with toxins entering the ecosystem that will affect farming, fishing and tourism.

Although Galantas, the parent company of Flintwood Resources Ltd., claim publicly that the gold is needed for renewable and green infrastructure, in Galantas's own literature, their real intentions are clear; to make 18-carat gold jewellery.

CAIM (Communities Against the Injustice of Mining) is an all island network of anti-mining groups formed earlier this year. CAIM envisions a way forward that sees true democracy in action at both the local and national level in a system where both nature and human rights are recognised and upheld. CAIM stands in solidarity with the community opposing gold mining in Leitrim.

Sean Gallagher, a member of CAIM said that "the granting of an exploratory license would be a de facto acceptance by the State that this area is suitable for mining. Any granting of an exploratory licence would establish a legitimate expectation that the state will support such a development in mining at this location."

The organisers have appealed to people all over Donegal to join Treasure Leitrim tomorrow in standing up against gold mining in Omagh, Leitrim and everywhere.