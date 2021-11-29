Phone problems at Donegal Garda Station - advise of alternative arrangements

Gardaí are advising people to contact Letterkenny Garda Station instead
Gardaí in Donegal are advising that there is a problem with phones at one of the county's main garda stations.
A spokesperson said: "We are having issues with the phone lines at Buncrana Garda Station at present.
"You may contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100 should you need assistance.
"Please contact 999 or 112 in the case of an emergency."
