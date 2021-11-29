GALLERY: Reopening of 'treasured community amenity' two years after it was destroyed by storm

A Donegal community is celebrating the opening of a footbridge which replaces the previous bridge destroyed in a storm.

A spokesperson for Coiste Forbartha na Carraig said: "Another great day for Carrick with the new Community Footbridge opened on Saturday by George Doherty and John Cunningham. The project was grant aided by Donegal County Council’s Town and Village Scheme.

"Over two years ago floods from Storm Lorenzo brought devastation in its wake flooding homes and streets throughout County Donegal. The inhabitants of Carrick woke see the largest flood in the Glen River since 1939. Landslides, flooded fields and roads were part of the devastation.

"But it was the destruction of the Angler’s Footbridge, a treasured community amenity, that had the greatest long-term impact on the village and surrounding community."

The site of the destroyed deck and railings that morning brought a sense of community loss.

The bridge was built over 30 years ago by the Northwest fishery board for the Slieve League Angler’s Association (SLAA) under the supervision of Gerry McCafferty. The number of walkers that enjoyed this amenity every day far exceeded what would normally be expected in a small rural community.

Coiste Forbartha na Carraig with the support of adjoining landowners, met the Slieve League Angler’s Association and undertook to fundraise and project manage the design and construction of a new Community Footbridge. It was decided that is should also accommodate both baby buggies and wheelchairs.

The spokesperson said: "Cllr Niamh Kennedy got the fundraising off the ground by securing €2,500 from the County Council’s Development Fund Initiative for preparatory work and both Cllr Noel Jordan and Cllr. Kennedy supported the committee with donations through their Members Development Fund.

"However, the reconstruction of this Community Footbridge was truly a community effort. Designed by Brian O’Byrne from Malinbeg and constructed by local contractors TAM Ltd from Crove, nobody could complain the commute to work was too long!

"In addition to funds raised through Christmas, Easter and the main Summer Draw, money came in from unexpected sources.

"The committee got a major boost before the main fundraising drive underway when Derek Williamson and Victor Richards were off on a fundraising cycle from Donegal to Dublin sponsored by Ireland by Bike.

"Next the Brew in Thru coffee shop recruited Paul Mescal of Normal People fame to donate a signed Donegal GAA jersey which they raffled for the project.

"Not to be outdone by the coffee people food vendor Póg mo Lóin and the legendary Minertones combined to organise a charity car wash and outdoor gig raising further funds."

Chairman Seamus McGinley said the community support was fantastic.

"The local people really got behind the fundraisers, you would go to people hoping to sell one or two tickets and come out with three to five sold," he said.

"It was also obvious too that the local engineer and contractors cut their prices to minimum for us and we want to acknowledge this.

“We would like to thank the staff of Donegal County Council’s Planning and Village Renewal sections for their guidance.”

Fr Denis Quinn who blessed the footbridge and thanked the committee for bringing the project to fruition spoke about how its construction reflected a great community spirit to get things done.

The Community Footbridge will now be returned to the care of the Slieve League Anglers Association.