UPDATE: Lucky Lotto player who scooped more than €457,000 in Donegal has come forward

The lucky Lotto player who scooped €457,080 after buying a ticket in Donegal has begun the claims process, according to the National Lottery.

The ticket which was sold in Kernan’s Spar in Ballyshannon on Thursday shared a prize pool worth €914,160 in Saturday night’s draw.

National Lottery spokesperson Fran Whearty confirmed that the ticket holder had been in touch on Monday morning.

“The winner called in and started the claims process,” he said.

“Because our offices are closed, they will be claiming by our remote payment process.

“We don't have any more details at present.”

The ticket holder matched five numbers and the bonus and, along with a player from Co Clare, will receive €457,080.

The Ballyshannon winner picked their own numbers on a normal play selection, while the Ennis player bought a Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at the Tesco store in Ennis Shopping Centre.

The most coveted prize in Irish Lotto history remains up for grabs after Saturday night’s record-breaking €19.06 million jackpot draw continued to roll without a winner.

It has been rolling over since June 9 - almost six months. Because the jackpot has been capped since the beginning of October, the money which would normally be added to the rollover jackpot goes into the prize pot for the next tier down for which there is a winner.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s draw were 01, 05, 15, 23, 39, 47 and the bonus was 30.