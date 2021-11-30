Search

30 Nov 2021

Donegal County Council adds Electric Vehicles to its Transport Fleet

Donegal County Council adds Electric Vehicles to its Transport Fleet

Donegal County Council has recently added three new electric vehicles (EVs) to its fleet in an effort to promote sustainability and climate action. The Council recognises the vital role the organisation has to play in relation to reducing energy, climate change mitigation and adaptation. The purchase of the three EVs is the start of the conversion of the Council’s fleet, which we look forward to expanding in the coming years. The vehicles were launched last month by the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Jack Murray at the Council’s Machinery Yard, Lifford.

Senior Executive Engineer, Cahal Moss, said: “The new vehicles represent part of a range of sustainable transport initiatives including the provision of dedicated electric charging points and enhanced facilities for pedestrians and cyclists”.

Donegal County Council was recently recertified to the International Standard for Energy Management – ISO 50001:2018 and continues to deliver improvements in energy use, carbon emissions and cost using this framework. This helps the authority to deliver on its own internal energy saving targets as well as the national public sector targets of 50% energy efficiency reduction and 51% reduction in CO2eq by 2030”.

Senior Executive Engineer Cahal Moss, said: “Donegal County Council is committed to progressively adding EVs within our transport fleet, showing a strong commitment to reducing emissions. With more Council EV’s on the road, it is hoped that others will follow the Council’s example and make the switch to zero-emission electric vehicles”.

