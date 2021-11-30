Walk-in booster vaccination clinic for those aged between 60-69

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre on the Kilmacrennan Road will be holding a walk-in booster vaccination clinic tomorrow, Wednesday, December 1, for people aged 60 to 69 who have reached an interval of at least 150 days since their second dose vaccine or have an interval of at least 3 months since receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Anyone aged 60 to 69 who has already received a vaccine appointment for the coming days is asked to attend their appointment if possible, instead of coming to a walk-in clinic.

The walk-in booster clinic is a further opportunity for people who are unable to make their scheduled appointments, to get their booster dose. It is difficult to anticipate how many people will arrive at the same time and people may have to queue. Staff will be working hard to keep the queue moving and reduce the time people have to wait.

We are now operating walk-in booster COVID-19 vaccination clinics. These clinics are for healthcare workers and people aged 60-69 who have already completed their primary course of vaccine. Find out more: https://t.co/GfrSkOy9U8#COVIDVaccines | #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/YMu8ztT0W5 — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) November 25, 2021

The hours for the clinice are from 8.15am to 3.15pm. Anyone who has had Covid-19 since their previous vaccination should wait to get their booster dose at least 6 months after the positive test result.

Please bring your PPS number and a photo ID with you to the walk-in clinic. If your ID doesn't include your date of birth, please bring proof of your date of birth, a passport or birth certificate.