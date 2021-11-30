Search

30 Nov 2021

Walk-in booster vaccination clinic for those aged between 60-69

Walk-in booster vaccination clinic tomorrow, Wednesday, for those aged 60-69

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre on the Kilmacrennan Road will be holding a walk-in booster vaccination clinic tomorrow, Wednesday, December 1, for people aged 60 to 69 who have reached an interval of at least 150 days since their second dose vaccine or have an interval of at least 3 months since receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Anyone aged 60 to 69 who has already received a vaccine appointment for the coming days is asked to attend their appointment if possible, instead of coming to a walk-in clinic. 

The walk-in booster clinic is a further opportunity for people who are unable to make their scheduled appointments, to get their booster dose. It is difficult to anticipate how many people will arrive at the same time and people may have to queue. Staff will be working hard to keep the queue moving and reduce the time people have to wait.

The hours for the clinice are from 8.15am to 3.15pm. Anyone who has had Covid-19 since their previous vaccination should wait to get their booster dose at least 6 months after the positive test result.

Please bring your PPS number and a photo ID with you to the walk-in clinic. If your ID doesn't include your date of birth, please bring proof of your date of birth, a passport or birth certificate.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media